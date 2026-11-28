A Canvas + A Brass Hoop = A Cuter, More Creative Way To Hang Towels
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There's a lot of artwork out there that looks nice enough, but might not give you much of a reason to look twice. If you like your decor to have a little personality and earn its place in your home, functional art might be right up your alley. Bathrooms and kitchens are especially good places for it, since so much of what you put in them needs to serve a purpose. If you're ready to skip cookie-cutter towel racks, a piece of art that also holds your hand towel might deserve a spot on the wall.
Instagram creator @adella.decor shows off a more creative way to hang bathroom towels by turning a painted portrait into a creative towel holder. She paints a woman's side profile on a canvas, then attaches a hoop to the portrait at her ear, which looks like an oversized earring — until you realize it's also holding a hand towel. It's a piece of functional art that gives your guests a reason to look twice next time they visit the loo, not to mention the customization options are endless.
This whole project comes in at around $20 and gives you a reason to smile — a win-win in our book. If you don't have these materials lying around already, you'll need a medium-sized canvas, pencils, acrylic paint, brushes, a metal hoop or towel ring, Command strips, and some screws to attach it to the wall. Grab a friend, too, as another pair of hands might come in handy.
Create a cute home accessory with a purpose
The first step would be to sketch out a side profile onto the canvas. Browse free printables for a profile or silhouette you like, then use it as a reference or stencil if you'd rather not draw the face from scratch. Once you've painted all the features and the canvas is dry, hold the ring at the portrait's ear and mark where it will sit on the canvas. Ask a friend to hold the canvas where you want it on the wall while you secure the towel hoop through the canvas and into a wall stud or wall anchors. This way, the wall supports the hoop and towel rather than relying on the canvas to hold it up, since this will most likely be used daily. Finally, mount the canvas using a few Command wall strips.
If you don't trust your drawing abilities, a thrifted portrait or canvas print can work just fine, especially if the subject already has an ear positioned near the edge. And if you are painting it yourself, who says you have to do a human? Opt for some cool animals or mythical creatures. For example, a cow or bull portrait might be fun, as you could use the hoop as its nose ring. You could also position a ring like a pendant on a painted necklace; just let your creativity flow.