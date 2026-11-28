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There's a lot of artwork out there that looks nice enough, but might not give you much of a reason to look twice. If you like your decor to have a little personality and earn its place in your home, functional art might be right up your alley. Bathrooms and kitchens are especially good places for it, since so much of what you put in them needs to serve a purpose. If you're ready to skip cookie-cutter towel racks, a piece of art that also holds your hand towel might deserve a spot on the wall.

Instagram creator @adella.decor shows off a more creative way to hang bathroom towels by turning a painted portrait into a creative towel holder. She paints a woman's side profile on a canvas, then attaches a hoop to the portrait at her ear, which looks like an oversized earring — until you realize it's also holding a hand towel. It's a piece of functional art that gives your guests a reason to look twice next time they visit the loo, not to mention the customization options are endless.

This whole project comes in at around $20 and gives you a reason to smile — a win-win in our book. If you don't have these materials lying around already, you'll need a medium-sized canvas, pencils, acrylic paint, brushes, a metal hoop or towel ring, Command strips, and some screws to attach it to the wall. Grab a friend, too, as another pair of hands might come in handy.