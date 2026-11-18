A slight breeze, a sunny spot, and a good book make for an enjoyable afternoon outdoors, but sometimes the options for lounging can be uncomfortable. A hammock can hurt your neck, and a lot of patio furniture doesn't have enough support to keep you comfy for more than 20 minutes. An outdoor daybed gives you room to stretch out (or take a solid nap), but buying a new one can take a bite out of the budget. If you've got a great backyard space and a little patience, you could turn some old wood pallets into an outdoor oasis.

In a YouTube video, creator KipKay joins two pallets, reinforces them with three 2-by-4s, and suspends the platform from a tree limb. By adding a mattress and some pillows, you've got a simple swinging daybed with enough room to chillax and enjoy your backyard. The bed works perfectly when hung from a shady tree, or you could always suspend it from the roof of your porch if you want some more cover.

For the DIY backyard bed, you'll need two sturdy pallets, three 8-foot 2-by-4s, structural screws, a saw, drill, spade bit, tape measure, and sandpaper. If the pallets are free and you already have the tools handy, you'll need about $25 to $40 for the lumber and screws — which is a whole lot better than the daybeds and patio furniture listed for hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars online.