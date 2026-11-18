Man Turns Wood Pallets Into An Impressive DIY Backyard Bed
A slight breeze, a sunny spot, and a good book make for an enjoyable afternoon outdoors, but sometimes the options for lounging can be uncomfortable. A hammock can hurt your neck, and a lot of patio furniture doesn't have enough support to keep you comfy for more than 20 minutes. An outdoor daybed gives you room to stretch out (or take a solid nap), but buying a new one can take a bite out of the budget. If you've got a great backyard space and a little patience, you could turn some old wood pallets into an outdoor oasis.
In a YouTube video, creator KipKay joins two pallets, reinforces them with three 2-by-4s, and suspends the platform from a tree limb. By adding a mattress and some pillows, you've got a simple swinging daybed with enough room to chillax and enjoy your backyard. The bed works perfectly when hung from a shady tree, or you could always suspend it from the roof of your porch if you want some more cover.
For the DIY backyard bed, you'll need two sturdy pallets, three 8-foot 2-by-4s, structural screws, a saw, drill, spade bit, tape measure, and sandpaper. If the pallets are free and you already have the tools handy, you'll need about $25 to $40 for the lumber and screws — which is a whole lot better than the daybeds and patio furniture listed for hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars online.
Build a backyard bed you'll actually want to nap on
Most pallets are 48" by 40" wide, which, if you connect two together, will fit a twin-sized mattress without trouble. Whenever you're going to build furniture using recycled pallets, always choose ones made from sturdy wood and check them for cracked slats and signs of rot to avoid disaster later. Set two end-to-end and sand the surfaces and edges where you'll sit or climb aboard.
Attach two pallets together with three continuous 2-by-4s, one along each side and one down the middle. Use exterior screws to fasten the pallets to those supports, and drill a hole using a spade bit in the four corners of the support. This is where you can insert a rope through (that can handle the weight, of course) and tie it in a sturdy knot for hanging. The last thing you want is your DIY to come crashing down when you sit on it, so if you're looking to hang it from a tree limb, make sure the branch can hold the weight of the bed, mattress, and you.
A zippered vinyl cover can work to protect a regular mattress in a pinch, but if you're concerned about weather, an outdoor-rated patio cushion is probably the way to go. If you don't have a suitable tree or porch to hang a daybed, use some wood from another pallet or leftover 2-by-4 pieces to create four sturdy legs. To prevent the wood from rotting, treat it with an exterior stain or paint it to match your front door or other colors in your home's palette, and enjoy!