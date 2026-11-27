Woman Uses Old Wood Blinds To Create A Simple But Cute Headboard With A Clever DIY
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As practical as they are, there seems to be no shortage of old blinds that end up in the trash. Over time, slats become worn, damaged, and discolored. Older blinds with pull cords can be a safety hazard for pets and children as well. However, that doesn't mean they are useless, as you'll see in this clever DIY from Courtney on TikTok. The creator repurposes old wood blinds to craft a cute headboard. Courtney admits that the project isn't perfect. But she wanted to see if she could repurpose old blinds instead of sending them to a landfill. Still, it turned out cute and makes an easy DIY headboard idea.
The cost for this project is minimal, especially if you already have the blinds. You'll need staples and nails to assemble the headboard, some kind of foam underlay, and fabric to cover the panels. Courtney uses a foam mattress pad from Target for her project. The price will vary depending on the size, but expect to pay around $20. She also buys enough blue velvet to cover the headboard for $12, but you can use any fabric you like. Old sheets would even work nicely. If you're handy with a needle and thread, you could also attach matching buttons to create a tufted look.
Mounting your cute headboard
First, cut the slats from some wood venetian blinds and turn them into panels that are five slats each, secured with duct tape, until you have enough for the width of the bed. Then, cut the foam to fit each panel. Layer the panels and foam and wrap each in the fabric, stapling it to the back to secure it. Slats can then be nailed across the panels to hold them together and create a simple headboard with an upholstered look.
You have some options for mounting the completed headboard. For a secure method, attach two small D-rings to the top wooden rail and hang them on nails in the wall. This will help the headboard stay put and keep it from tipping.
If you'd like an even sturdier way to mount the headboard, use a French cleat. Just screw one half of the cleat at the top on the back of the headboard and screw the other half into the wall. Of course, if you are renting, this may not be a good option. Instead, consider using a few adhesive Velcro strips like Command Strips, which hold up to 20 pounds. This will allow you to mount your headboard without damaging the walls, and you can even rearrange the room without worrying about making new holes.