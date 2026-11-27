We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As practical as they are, there seems to be no shortage of old blinds that end up in the trash. Over time, slats become worn, damaged, and discolored. Older blinds with pull cords can be a safety hazard for pets and children as well. However, that doesn't mean they are useless, as you'll see in this clever DIY from Courtney on TikTok. The creator repurposes old wood blinds to craft a cute headboard. Courtney admits that the project isn't perfect. But she wanted to see if she could repurpose old blinds instead of sending them to a landfill. Still, it turned out cute and makes an easy DIY headboard idea.

The cost for this project is minimal, especially if you already have the blinds. You'll need staples and nails to assemble the headboard, some kind of foam underlay, and fabric to cover the panels. Courtney uses a foam mattress pad from Target for her project. The price will vary depending on the size, but expect to pay around $20. She also buys enough blue velvet to cover the headboard for $12, but you can use any fabric you like. Old sheets would even work nicely. If you're handy with a needle and thread, you could also attach matching buttons to create a tufted look.