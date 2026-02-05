9 Genius Ways To Use Broken Window Blinds Instead Of Tossing Them
Window blinds can instantly upgrade a room. They allow you to control the lighting in the space while providing a bit of privacy from neighbors, too. Although many sets of blinds add the perfect finishing touch, it all goes out the window if they're falling apart. Even a broken slat or two can ruin the look. Plus, who wants random beams of sunlight shining through when you're trying to watch TV? Don't think you have to toss your old blinds out, though. You can craft some pretty amazing things with them instead, many of which you might not have ever thought of before.
A set of blinds can be transformed into home decor, festive ornaments, or a barrier to prevent critters from taking over a garden. Looking to freshen up an outdoor area? Window blinds have got you covered. Depending on the size of the set, you might be able to complete multiple projects. You could save some of the ideas for a rainy day in the future as well. Keep in mind that it's always a good idea to repurpose, donate, or look into recycling old window blinds before chucking them into the trash. So, grab your busted up window blinds and let's get creative!
Rustic woven artwork
All you need for this project are flexible blind slats and a picture frame to create beautiful wall decor. Start by removing the glass from the frame. Then, lay slats horizontally on the back while slightly spacing them out. Do the same using vertical slats to make a crisscross pattern.
Once you're happy with the look, weave the slats before gluing their edges down. You can keep it simple and not add anything else, or elevate the piece by intertwining faux greenery. During the holiday season, try hanging colorful baubles from it.
Charming label tags
Labels can be extremely helpful when it comes to organizing. But with added effort, it's possible to make ones that push the cuteness meter. Cut a wooden blind slat into rectangular pieces, then cut two corners off the pieces so they're shaped like tags. Drill a single hole into the bottom of each one.
You can then paint them any color you like and add your text. Finally, thread twine through the holes and tie your labels to bottles, glass jars, or use them as adorable gift tags.
Fence upgrade
A lot of hard work goes into maintaining a garden. Unfortunately, pests like rabbits can sneak in through fence openings and cause damage. If you'd like to keep critters out of your garden, use pliable blind slats to add more coverage to the fence.
Simply weave them through the wires to block any open spots. As a bonus, you could even paint the blinds prior to the project to give the fence a little flair.
Handcrafted ornaments
Many Christmas ornaments have a story behind them, but it's extra special when they're made by hand. You can do so by using old blinds. Cut the slats into rectangular pieces. If you use the ends, they'll have premade holes for adding hangers.
Paint lovable characters on the slats or cover them with glittery designs. The DIY doesn't have to be only for Christmas — you can create ornaments for holidays like Easter, too.
Jewelry organizer
Earrings can get all jumbled if you let them float around a container. Luckily, it's easy to craft a clever organizer for your jewelry using wood blinds and jute twine. Glue four slat pieces together in the shape of a square. Then, wrap twine around it until the entire center is covered.
Attach knobs to the wood so you'll have places for your necklaces and bracelets as well. Once you're finished, you can hang sets of dangly earrings from the twine and it'll help keep them organized.
Plant markers
When you plant a variety of seeds, it's important to keep track of "who's who." Instead of purchasing traditional markers, you can simply create your own out of broken blinds.
All you need to do is cut slats into pieces. Write the name of the plant on the marker and its planting date on the back. Finally, tuck it into the soil. Just imagine how many you can make with a single set of blinds!
Sweet hangable signs
Home decor stores typically carry the cutest wooden signs. Why not save money by crafting one out of blinds? Spray paint multiple pieces and write inspiring messages on them or make it a welcoming sign and include your family's name.
After everything is dry, turn the slats over and connect them together with a long piece of twine, which will also serve as the hanger. Complete the sign with embellishments. Hang it up or make someone's day by giving it to them as a gift.
Chic privacy screen
Putting a privacy screen up allows you to enjoy your yard in peace. If you're able to build a base from scratch, you can then cover it with wooden blinds. Cut the slats apart and secure them to the wood one by one using an electric screwdriver.
To enhance the screen's appearance, you can paint the blinds a bright new color. Finally, hang small decorative items from it and it'll give you both privacy and lots of joy.
Furniture makeover
You can always find old pieces of furniture at thrift stores in need of new life –- just like your blinds! Start by cutting up the slats and painting them. Then, glue them vertically onto the front of a table, cabinet, or dresser. It'll provide a fluted look that'll bring a touch of texture to your space. There's even a chance you'll be able to transform multiple pieces with a single set of blinds.