9 Genius Ways To Use Broken Window Blinds Instead Of Tossing Them

Window blinds can instantly upgrade a room. They allow you to control the lighting in the space while providing a bit of privacy from neighbors, too. Although many sets of blinds add the perfect finishing touch, it all goes out the window if they're falling apart. Even a broken slat or two can ruin the look. Plus, who wants random beams of sunlight shining through when you're trying to watch TV? Don't think you have to toss your old blinds out, though. You can craft some pretty amazing things with them instead, many of which you might not have ever thought of before.

A set of blinds can be transformed into home decor, festive ornaments, or a barrier to prevent critters from taking over a garden. Looking to freshen up an outdoor area? Window blinds have got you covered. Depending on the size of the set, you might be able to complete multiple projects. You could save some of the ideas for a rainy day in the future as well. Keep in mind that it's always a good idea to repurpose, donate, or look into recycling old window blinds before chucking them into the trash. So, grab your busted up window blinds and let's get creative!