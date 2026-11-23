Woman Uses A Hammer To Turn A Pizza Pan Into Sleek Modern Wall Art
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If you have a large blank wall in your home, a gallery wall is a great way to break up the space. But sometimes hanging only rectangular frames makes your gallery look a little too orderly. A round piece of wall art is a great way to break up all those straight lines and add in some texture. Then you've got a wall worthy of an art museum. The catch is that a sculptural piece from a home decor store can often be quite pricey. So before you start browsing, check out the dollar store's bakeware aisle. If you're scratching your head, stay with us here — this is one easy DIY for the home that looks straight out of Pottery Barn.
In an Instagram Reel from @noragsnook, a woman uses a Dollar Tree pizza pan to make wall art, tapping small dents into the metal with a hammer before giving it a coat of gold spray paint. The finished piece resembles a sturdy hammered metal platter or a small gong and is the perfect decor item to hang above a console or break up your gallery wall.
For this DIY, you really just need three things: a metal pizza pan, a hammer, and spray paint. If you want to hang it on the wall, there are a few ways you can do so. Drilling small holes into the rim can make it so you can attach a strap for hanging, or you could use something more renter-friendly like a Command strip. Either way, this is a simple way to jazz up your space and might even be a conversation starter next time you have guests.
Give your pizza pan a hammered metal finish
Much like the supply list, this DIY is super simple. Place the pizza pan face-up on a sturdy surface (with a protective layer underneath) and start with a few light hammer taps into the metal. Don't go wailing on the thing — Dollar-store pans can be thin, so check the first few dents before you get carried away. Once you know how much pressure to use, work your way across the pan, varying the spacing for a hand-hammered look.
Wipe the pan clean and dry, then take it outside and apply thin coats of spray paint. Bronze and gold give the dimples a warm glow, while brushed silver plays up the look of a metal platter. If you like how it looks already, leave it as is. You could also use two or three different-size pizza pans in the same finish and hang them slightly off-center from one another to fill a larger wall, or make them all different colors. If you're browsing gallery wall ideas from Instagram, borrow a layout you like and swap one of the frames for your hammered pan.
Once the finish has cured, decide whether you want the hanger to show. You can use removable Command picture-hanging strips on the back of the pan for a no-show look. Another option is to make the hanger part of the design. Before painting, drill a small hole near the top of the pan and thread a leather cord or short metal chain through it for hanging. As far as genius ways to use Dollar Tree pans go, this one works even if you're out of wall space — skip the hanger and use the piece as a catchall for keys on your entryway console.