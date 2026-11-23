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If you have a large blank wall in your home, a gallery wall is a great way to break up the space. But sometimes hanging only rectangular frames makes your gallery look a little too orderly. A round piece of wall art is a great way to break up all those straight lines and add in some texture. Then you've got a wall worthy of an art museum. The catch is that a sculptural piece from a home decor store can often be quite pricey. So before you start browsing, check out the dollar store's bakeware aisle. If you're scratching your head, stay with us here — this is one easy DIY for the home that looks straight out of Pottery Barn.

In an Instagram Reel from @noragsnook, a woman uses a Dollar Tree pizza pan to make wall art, tapping small dents into the metal with a hammer before giving it a coat of gold spray paint. The finished piece resembles a sturdy hammered metal platter or a small gong and is the perfect decor item to hang above a console or break up your gallery wall.

For this DIY, you really just need three things: a metal pizza pan, a hammer, and spray paint. If you want to hang it on the wall, there are a few ways you can do so. Drilling small holes into the rim can make it so you can attach a strap for hanging, or you could use something more renter-friendly like a Command strip. Either way, this is a simple way to jazz up your space and might even be a conversation starter next time you have guests.