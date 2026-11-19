When a pallet has fulfilled its original purpose, it can be a great source of wood for a DIY project. The quality of old pallets varies greatly, with some made from softwood, some from hardwood, and some from wood treated with dangerous pesticides. About 400 million wood pallets are made in the U.S. every year, so if you keep an eye out, you can often find good-quality, untreated ones to use for creative home projects. YouTube creator Woodworking Skill found some exceptionally good pallets, and he turned them into a picket fence for his front porch.

He made the pickets by cutting pallets in half. They are too short for a yard fence or a railing on a raised deck or porch, but they're just the right length for a ground-level porch. The design calls for planter boxes to support the fencing, and Woodworking Skill also made these from pallets. The result is an attractive addition to his concrete slab porch. It could also make an interesting border for a backyard patio or garden walkway.

One of the most interesting features of the design is that it doesn't call for posts. The sections of fencing are supported by rectangular planter boxes about 4 feet tall that sit on the concrete. If you wanted to install this fence along the border of a lawn or garden, you would need to bury the posts in the ground, and you could use the 4x4 material that comes on heavy-duty pallets.