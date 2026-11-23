Gardener Turns Old Tin Cans Into The Cutest Outdoor Lanterns
Before you toss that empty can of soup or vegetables into the recycling bin, consider giving it a second life with a decidedly more ambient aesthetic. With a little cutting and accessorizing, that metal cylinder that once held creamed corn can be your blank slate for a new industrial-chic piece of decor.
TikTok creator Mrs. Clare Hoops demonstrates this idea, using an empty food can, a retractable utility knife, a hammer, and a piece of wire to create a homemade metal tabletop lantern. She cuts a series of evenly spaced vertical slits, pops out the metal strips, creating the lantern's distinctive rounded shape, while a wire handle completes the transformation.
To recreate the project, you'll need a clean, empty metal can, such as a soup can or even a beverage can with the top portion cut off (consider using a pair of tin snips or aviation snips for cutting sheet metal if you're doing the latter), a marker, a measuring tape or ruler, a hammer, a nail or metal hole punch, sturdy wire, wire cutters, and needle-nose pliers. You'll also need a cutting tool designed for the can's metal and thickness, along with appropriate eye and hand protection.
How to create your DIY can lantern
Mrs. Clare Hoops starts by cutting a series of vertical slits around the perimeter of her metal can. She hammers two holes on opposite sides just below the rim, which is where she attaches the handle. Then, donning a pair of thick, sturdy gloves, she presses down on the top of the can until the metal panels between the slits pop out, naturally rounding out and creating the lantern shape. To complete the project, she cuts a length of wire and secures one end through each hole to form the handle.
While Mrs. Hoops quickly and confidently hacks into the can with her utility knife, this isn't a step to take lightly, as both the cutting tool and the edges of the cut metal will be extremely sharp. To safely do this DIY, be sure to wear cut-resistant gloves and eye protection. Always use a sharp, undamaged blade, extend it only as far as necessary, and cut away from your body while keeping your hands clear of the blade's path. Secure the can so it can't roll or slip, and never force a blade that becomes stuck.
For lighting, go with a battery-operated LED tea light rather than an open flame, especially if you plan to hang the lantern. Choose an LED tea light rated for outdoor use if you'll be displaying it outside. Slip it inside, and that former soup can is ready for its second act.