Mrs. Clare Hoops starts by cutting a series of vertical slits around the perimeter of her metal can. She hammers two holes on opposite sides just below the rim, which is where she attaches the handle. Then, donning a pair of thick, sturdy gloves, she presses down on the top of the can until the metal panels between the slits pop out, naturally rounding out and creating the lantern shape. To complete the project, she cuts a length of wire and secures one end through each hole to form the handle.

While Mrs. Hoops quickly and confidently hacks into the can with her utility knife, this isn't a step to take lightly, as both the cutting tool and the edges of the cut metal will be extremely sharp. To safely do this DIY, be sure to wear cut-resistant gloves and eye protection. Always use a sharp, undamaged blade, extend it only as far as necessary, and cut away from your body while keeping your hands clear of the blade's path. Secure the can so it can't roll or slip, and never force a blade that becomes stuck.

For lighting, go with a battery-operated LED tea light rather than an open flame, especially if you plan to hang the lantern. Choose an LED tea light rated for outdoor use if you'll be displaying it outside. Slip it inside, and that former soup can is ready for its second act.