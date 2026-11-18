Whether you're in the middle of working on a large or small project, nothing is more frustrating than realizing you need to make a supply run. Maybe you need more paint, or your toolbox must-haves are on loan. Such a scenario previously might have meant stopping the project and making a trip to Home Depot, yet this might not be the case any longer. In late summer 2026, Home Depot announced an expanded Express Delivery option in under 2 hours with a small flat fee, without membership requirements. While there are some caveats and exclusions to be aware of, this rapid delivery option could be a game-changer if you need project supplies in a hurry.

The Home Depot's Express Delivery option is available to anyone, whether you're a professional contractor or a DIYer. According to the company's official news release on the subject, Express Delivery includes thousands of items across more than 2,000 U.S. stores. A store near you essentially acts as a delivery hub, where the items are then shipped directly from the retailer to your home or job site.

When the company first released information about this rapid delivery option, it promised a timeframe of under 3 hours for items ordered. Home Depot then updated this delivery window in September 2026 to 2 hours or less to better support customer needs. This could theoretically mean ordering room painting essentials, more landscape mulch, the right screwdriver, and other essentials that you might need at the last minute. This policy can also be especially helpful if you're in the middle of a project and can't easily step away to visit the store, whether you're juggling family responsibilities or simply have too much on your plate.