Home Depot Made A Big Delivery Change Shoppers Will Love
Whether you're in the middle of working on a large or small project, nothing is more frustrating than realizing you need to make a supply run. Maybe you need more paint, or your toolbox must-haves are on loan. Such a scenario previously might have meant stopping the project and making a trip to Home Depot, yet this might not be the case any longer. In late summer 2026, Home Depot announced an expanded Express Delivery option in under 2 hours with a small flat fee, without membership requirements. While there are some caveats and exclusions to be aware of, this rapid delivery option could be a game-changer if you need project supplies in a hurry.
The Home Depot's Express Delivery option is available to anyone, whether you're a professional contractor or a DIYer. According to the company's official news release on the subject, Express Delivery includes thousands of items across more than 2,000 U.S. stores. A store near you essentially acts as a delivery hub, where the items are then shipped directly from the retailer to your home or job site.
When the company first released information about this rapid delivery option, it promised a timeframe of under 3 hours for items ordered. Home Depot then updated this delivery window in September 2026 to 2 hours or less to better support customer needs. This could theoretically mean ordering room painting essentials, more landscape mulch, the right screwdriver, and other essentials that you might need at the last minute. This policy can also be especially helpful if you're in the middle of a project and can't easily step away to visit the store, whether you're juggling family responsibilities or simply have too much on your plate.
Details about Home Depot's Express Delivery
There's no doubt that Home Depot's recently implemented Express Delivery program can be an invaluable way to get certain items quickly for a variety of projects. Yet, it's important to keep in mind that while the company notes that "thousands" of items are eligible for Express Delivery, this doesn't apply to every item. For example, some appliances may be eligible for next-day delivery depending on where you live, but not for same-day express options just yet. Home Depot also offers free same-day delivery on eligible orders of $25 or more, provided they're placed before 4 p.m.
Speaking of fees, it's important to remember that Express Delivery is not free. According to Supply Chain Dive, this express delivery service comes with a flat fee of $7 in most major markets, or $10 in Los Angeles. The fee remains the same whether you order a single item or multiple products. If you're not in a rush to get supplies as quickly as possible, you might opt for free same-day delivery occasionally. With your budget in mind, be sure to check out some of the free things you may be able to get at Home Depot the next time you can make it to the store in person. To check which items qualify for Express Delivery in your area, visit Home Depot's website or app. Eligible products will display a 2-hour delivery icon on their product pages, with availability also indicated in your cart at checkout.