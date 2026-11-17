Swedish furniture retailer IKEA announced its 2027 Color of the Year today, alongside its corresponding annual Style Guide, which dives deeper into the trends its insights team sees coming for the year ahead. 2027's top honor goes to Wild Fig, a rich yet muted burgundy color with warm purple, red, and brown undertones. Unlike IKEA's prior Color of the Year picks, 2025's Electric Blue and 2026's Rebel Pink, which were distinctly vibrant, Wild Fig has a much moodier, earthy feel. "It really was derived from nature... looking at florals and things like berries," Abbey Stark, IKEA's Home Furnishing Direction Leader, told Hunker in an exclusive interview at DIY Con in Dallas last week. "People need to be in nature to feel much more grounded, and it's a very grounding color," Stark shared.

This cultural desire for serene, earth-focused, slow-living-inspired sanctuaries is exactly what earned Wild Fig the top spot for IKEA's 2027 lineup. While still bold and eye-catching, the winning hue also brings a warm, approachable calm that's rooted in nature. "We wanted people to be at peace and feel surrounded by comfort," explained Stark, adding, "I think this is what this color brings to them."

IKEA could be onto something, as variations on this deep, muted hue are appearing across many product lineups, from dark, red-heavy iterations like oxblood and maroon to more purple-based shades like plum and aubergine. So let's break down all the details on how IKEA's trend reports landed on this particular shade for its Color of the Year and how they envision it coming to life in a variety of 2027 interiors.