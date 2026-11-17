To create your own version of this charming fairycore decoration, start by removing any labels from your plastic bottle using warm water and a solvent like Goo Gone. Next, take your clay, and mold it into the component parts to create a two-dimensional house on the side of your bottle. The house can take any form you want, but some elements for inspiration could include a roofline, chimney, windows, front door, front steps, and even foliage. You can use your clay tools to add as much detail to these pieces as you desire, and when you're satisfied, glue them into place on the bottle.

Once your house is assembled and both the clay and glue have had time to dry, it's time to paint. Start by covering the entire bottle and clay surface with your primer and allowing it to dry. Then, feel free to have fun with color, painting each element of the house, as well as the rest of the bottle, and adding details like window panes, doorknobs, leaves on trees, and individual bricks for texture.

The best part about this design is how easily you can mix it up. If you're doing this craft with kids, give them free rein to create their fantasy fairy house, and to create any other plants and animals they think should live there with clay. They can also mix and match colors to their hearts' content, or, if they prefer to follow a pattern, use the video's prescribed pink house with a blue roof and door, green cacti, and a blue sky. Meanwhile, more adult crafters can opt for a slightly more sophisticated design and color palette, and the highly ambitious can even create a few of these bottle fairy houses to position on bookshelves or tuck into windowsills as whimsical decor.