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Perhaps you have a fear of heights or a fear of sticking your hand in half-rotted leaf litter in your home's gutters. Most people seem to have one or both of these concerns, though not even your fears are worse than what happens if you never clean your gutters or protect them with guards. Gutter guards can be a blessing that protects you from one of the most common causes of a leaky roof. They can also be a curse since, as Angi reports, the national average for gutter guard installation is a whopping $1,521. While you're not going to solve the gutter-cleaning problem for $35, we've found some products that should help you get started for so little cash.

Expensive gutter guard systems include solid vinyl snap-in guards that work by routing the water over and then back into the gutter, dropping leaves along the way. Another pricey option is the micro-mesh guard, which filters out the most debris. These tend to get clogged easily, as do expensive brush-style guards that sit inside the gutters and seem to accrete debris more efficiently than having no protection at all. Foam inserts have the same problem. No system is perfect, but there are some inexpensive options that can do the trick.

When choosing your guard system, carefully size your gutters and, if possible, test by installing a gutter guard sample first. You'll want to keep in mind the type of debris you're prone to getting in your gutters; the finer it is, the finer filtering you'll need. Finally, avoid proprietary patented systems, which can be expensive to repair or replace if damaged.