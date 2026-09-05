What Happens If You Never Clean Your Gutters?

When debris builds up and blocks your gutters, rainwater cannot properly flow off your roof and away from your house. The fluid often gets stuck along the roofline or gathers on the top of your house. Eventually, the shingles will wear out, and the roof will begin to rot, leading to leaks or even collapse. In some cases, water will run off, continuously flowing down the side of the building. This can damage the siding and windows on the exterior of your home, but it may also work its way into your walls. Water stains will scar the ceilings and walls in your house, and the drywall and insulation inside can be ruined. Persistent moisture can also encourage mold and mildew growth, adding another problem to an already expensive repair.

Gutters are intended to carry water away from your home, but clogs can cause it to collect around the foundation, which can crack and flood your basement. The ground around the house may also be eroded by excess water, causing structural shifts and weakening your home.

The wet leaves, sticks, and water in the units are also attractive to pests. If you want to keep rats out of your gutters and prevent mosquitoes, ants, termites, and other pests from invading your space, it's crucial to keep things clear. They can even become so clogged that plants begin to grow in them. In other words, a neglected gutter can eventually become a miniature garden you definitely didn't plant.