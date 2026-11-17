Bored of typical circular wreaths but still want something cute to hang on your door or walls? DIYer Miahiramatsu has a fun and easy idea that you can use to make a crescent moon wreath. No matter the holiday, season, or occasion, this DIY makes the perfect base. The crescent moon shape makes the wreath eye-catching and unique among all the standard round door wreaths. To make your own you'll need a circular wire wreath base, wire cutters or another edge cutting tool, strong tape, and your decorative supplies. In order for the hack to work properly, the wreath base needs to be the type with multiple rows of wires, like this Panacea Wire Wreath Frame from Amazon. A wreath base with only a single wire won't give you the right shape, as the pointed ends are made by cutting the wreath and overlapping the wires.

The base shape may be a crescent moon, but that doesn't mean you're limited to moon-themed decorations. Greenery and fresh florals look lovely on this base, and the moon-shape ties in nicely to the natural aesthetic. You could also reimagine the shape entirely. Cover it in colorful ribbons and add a star or meteor at the end to make a comet or shooting star, or use white fabric with a sledding kid at the end. Of course, you can absolutely lean into the moon imagery with yellow or silver ribbon. If you do want to theme your wreath around moons, hanging some of these DIY moon-shaped ornaments off of it might be cute.