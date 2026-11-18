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Clutter often builds up in cabinets and drawers without you even realizing it. At first glance, it seems like everything has a purpose until you look a little closer. Prescription bottles, for example, were once a lifeline between a particularly bad stomachache and feeling normal again. But upon closer inspection, you might notice that the medicine is either expired or just not needed anymore. Instead of letting them gather dust in your medicine cabinet, taking up precious shelf real estate, you could follow the lead of artist Nan Glennon, who turned hers into a funky orb lamp.

Repurposing prescription bottles requires thinking outside the box, but it is a sustainable way to upcycle. For this project, you'll need a hanging sphere lamp and empty prescription bottles. Nan created a more engineer-forward lamp with a screwdriver and screws, but if you're not tool savvy, super glue will work just fine.

The first step is sorting through your medicine cabinet—and maybe a few family members' as well. But be responsible about drug disposal. You can drop off unused or expired medicine at designated take-back locations or mail it back in a prepaid envelope available at the pharmacy. If that is not an option, refer to the FDA's flush list to determine which medicines need to be disposed of in the toilet or sink, and which can be tossed in the trash.