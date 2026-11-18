Don't Let Old Prescription Bottles Collect Dust: Turn Them Into An Eye-Catching Lamp
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Clutter often builds up in cabinets and drawers without you even realizing it. At first glance, it seems like everything has a purpose until you look a little closer. Prescription bottles, for example, were once a lifeline between a particularly bad stomachache and feeling normal again. But upon closer inspection, you might notice that the medicine is either expired or just not needed anymore. Instead of letting them gather dust in your medicine cabinet, taking up precious shelf real estate, you could follow the lead of artist Nan Glennon, who turned hers into a funky orb lamp.
Repurposing prescription bottles requires thinking outside the box, but it is a sustainable way to upcycle. For this project, you'll need a hanging sphere lamp and empty prescription bottles. Nan created a more engineer-forward lamp with a screwdriver and screws, but if you're not tool savvy, super glue will work just fine.
The first step is sorting through your medicine cabinet—and maybe a few family members' as well. But be responsible about drug disposal. You can drop off unused or expired medicine at designated take-back locations or mail it back in a prepaid envelope available at the pharmacy. If that is not an option, refer to the FDA's flush list to determine which medicines need to be disposed of in the toilet or sink, and which can be tossed in the trash.
Repurposing old medicine containers into glowing treasure
The good news is that if you don't have enough bottles, your supply can easily be supplemented with a SouJoy 100-pack Empty Pill Bottles from Amazon. Nan used bottles of various sizes, so the more diverse the pickings, the more dimension your lamp will have. Remove any labels off the bottles and scrub them thoroughly for a more uniform look. You also won't need the caps for this project.
The original DIYer screwed her prescription bottles into a pendant, which looks similar to this Kastlite 12-inch Acrylic Lamp Post Globe, but you risk cracking the surface in the process if you're not as skilled with this material. If you're an experienced DIYer or feel confident working with acrylic, gently screw the bottles to the pendant and add a DiCuno Pendant Light Cord. (In the comments, Nan mentioned taking a cord out of an old IKEA lamp.)
Prefer not to break out the toolbox? Opt for the KoKo & Yukina 10-inch Glass Globe Pendant. It comes in a variety of finishes and allows for easy lightbulb swapping. Instead of screws, super glue the bottles with the open end facing out and as closely together as possible until the lamp's exterior is covered. For both lamp styles, just make sure the lightbulb inside is LED because it emits less heat than a standard bulb, and you don't want to risk melting the plastic containers.
Making this lamp into a fun conversation piece
This lamp is definitely on the more sculptural side and might clash with a minimalist home design. If you love maximalist statement pieces, however, this DIY is worth considering. The orange bottles provide an eclectic color palette, but it doesn't need to stay that way. You could always spray paint the lamp after gluing the bottles to make it fit your style. Keep in mind though, that opaque paint might hinder the lightbulb's glow. To maintain the translucent finish, a Polar Metallic Spray Paint or Rust-Oleum Frosted Glass Spray can still change up the look.
Whether you switch the color or keep it the same, this interesting lamp works in any room from the office to the playroom or kids room. It's not just limited to a hanging pendant either. In a similar project, these bottles can also be upcycled as a unique lampshade following a similar process.