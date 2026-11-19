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Adding privacy to a bathroom window can be tricky, especially if it's in the shower. Traditional curtains usually won't do in a spot like this, since they'll be directly exposed to water, which may force you to get creative. If you're on a budget, take inspiration from YouTuber Yoduvh Essentials, who came up with a low-cost way to add privacy to the window. Instead of mounting waterproof curtains or installing frosted panels, they improvised privacy panels with a Dollar Tree bath mat.

Anyone can install this textured panel idea, as it's customizable to any bathroom window size. Whether your window is tall and narrow or short and wide, the pieces can be cut to fit it perfectly. It can also be painted in any color that complements the rest of the bathroom interior. The design covers windows without blocking light, so the room still receives natural sunlight that discourages mold and mildew growth. This natural glow also has an ambient effect that makes a bathroom appear more calming and spacious, boosting the interior aesthetic.

The most important material for this easy DIY that provides stylish privacy is Dollar Tree's Home Collection Clear Bath Mat. You may need multiple, depending on the size of your window, so be sure to measure it ahead of time. You'll also need enough PVC trim to frame the entire window, as well as metallic spray paint, like Krylon Fusion All-In-One Adhesive Spray Paint. In addition to these materials, this project requires a drill, hot glue, super glue, and a PVC strip cutter.