Skip Blinds: Add Stylish Privacy To Windows With An Easy DIY Solution
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As much as you may enjoy looking out your windows, it doesn't mean you want others looking in. Not everyone is a fan of blinds, though, which are notorious for getting tangled. Ready for a clever alternative to gain privacy and give your windows style? Grab a roll of electrical tape. Sure, it's not a solution that typically comes to mind. But you can actually use electrical tape to create a decorative grid on the glass. The pattern helps provide a small amount of blockage, while also adding beauty to the window.
Placing electrical tape on your window won't lead to complete privacy, unlike using a temporary frosted glass technique. However, that's where a couple of side helpers come in. If you hang curtains along with creating a grid, it'll give you the flexibility of being able to fully block the window when necessary. One of the things that makes this hack highly intriguing is the cost. Electrical tape is inexpensive and readily available. For instance, this 3-pack of ½-inch Red Wolf Vinyl Electrical Tape is $9 and would allow you to decorate numerous windows. It's also an easy DIY that can be achieved with only basic supplies, including a measuring tape, dry-erase marker, and a hobby knife.
Another perk is that it's a renter-friendly hack for windows, too. The tape can be peeled off without causing permanent damage, as opposed to hanging blinds and possibly leaving screw holes. As for the curtains? Those can be temporary as well if you use adhesive options, like these JHCJHC No Drill Curtain Rod Brackets. You could also thrift a set of curtains in order to help keep it a budget-friendly DIY.
Jazz up your windows using electrical tape
Make sure that the inside of your windows are squeaky clean before starting the DIY. Then, get out your measuring tape, and plan out a pattern. You'll want your squares or rectangles to be even so they have the same look as muntins built inside of a window. For example, you could create a three-by-three grid of squares, or do four-by-four on a larger window. Make small dots with the dry-erase marker to help. Slowly stick the electrical tape to the glass using long strands, smoothing them down as you go. Cut off any excess using a hobby knife or another sharp tool.
@mycityapartment
I did the window grid yearsssss ago! I'm not sure who came up with this genius idea but I used 1/2" electrical tape, because it's stretchy and easy to use, plus the finish of it makes it look like it could be real grids! I have this in my bedroom and living room windows! I've learnt this will 100% leave residue on the windows but using a razor blade gets it off in seconds! For the arch effect, I used blackout window film ....soooo easy! I wasn't sure how it would hold up but it's been almost a year and so far so good! For the diamond pattern design, which I did in my bathroom and kitchen, I used 1/8" pinstriping tape! | found it easier to use a diamond template to get even shaped diamonds! Youll need some patience for this one :) I've been able to clean the windows with the tape on no problem :) Tag me if you guys try this!🖤 #nycapartment #diy diy projects, apartment inspo, rental hacks, apartment decor, interior design
The tape should very quickly give your windows a charming appearance. But if you make a mistake, it won't be difficult to remove it and try again. You could also get more creative with your pattern, like by using diamond shapes instead of squares. Keep everything uniform as well for a polished look. When you're done, it should raise the privacy level a bit — with the curtains coming to the rescue when you desire complete blockage.
Sun has the ability to warp electrical tape over time. With that being said, it's a hack that may work best on a window that doesn't get blasted by sunshine. Alternatively, Home Depot carries ¾-inch Scotch Extreme Weather Electrical Tape, which is able to handle raised temperatures. If you do discover your tape sagging, you can pull it off and remove the adhesive residue from the glass. Start fresh with new tape to give your window another makeover. Considering that it's an easy and affordable DIY, you could even keep changing the look just for fun.