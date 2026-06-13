Skip Blinds: Add Stylish Privacy To Windows With An Easy DIY Solution

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As much as you may enjoy looking out your windows, it doesn't mean you want others looking in. Not everyone is a fan of blinds, though, which are notorious for getting tangled. Ready for a clever alternative to gain privacy and give your windows style? Grab a roll of electrical tape. Sure, it's not a solution that typically comes to mind. But you can actually use electrical tape to create a decorative grid on the glass. The pattern helps provide a small amount of blockage, while also adding beauty to the window.

Placing electrical tape on your window won't lead to complete privacy, unlike using a temporary frosted glass technique. However, that's where a couple of side helpers come in. If you hang curtains along with creating a grid, it'll give you the flexibility of being able to fully block the window when necessary. One of the things that makes this hack highly intriguing is the cost. Electrical tape is inexpensive and readily available. For instance, this 3-pack of ½-inch Red Wolf Vinyl Electrical Tape is $9 and would allow you to decorate numerous windows. It's also an easy DIY that can be achieved with only basic supplies, including a measuring tape, dry-erase marker, and a hobby knife.

Another perk is that it's a renter-friendly hack for windows, too. The tape can be peeled off without causing permanent damage, as opposed to hanging blinds and possibly leaving screw holes. As for the curtains? Those can be temporary as well if you use adhesive options, like these JHCJHC No Drill Curtain Rod Brackets. You could also thrift a set of curtains in order to help keep it a budget-friendly DIY.