Cover Old Trophies With Paint To Create Vintage-Inspired Bookcase Decor Gems
Little League participation ... county spelling bee champions ... bowling league runner-up ... take your pick of random titles slapped on a cheesy metallic trophy. Those awards might have been exciting at the time, but they tend to lose their luster over the years. Whether it's your own memorabilia still gathering dust in your childhood bedroom or a random award abandoned on a thrift store shelf, that old trophy can relive its glory days with a coat of paint — and, dare we say, this version might be even spiffier than the original. When you're done, the trophy is a perfect accent for your bookcase, no matter which book storage ideas you choose.
The idea is very basic: Spray-paint an old trophy to hide its tarnished brass plaque, imitation marble base, and gold-plated cup. If those instructions feel a little too vague, that's the point. How you customize the trophy is up to you ... and your home's decorating style and color palette, of course. Choose an all-surface spray paint so it will adhere to the different materials on your trophy. Then, get creative. The trophy itself already lends a vintage look — because what's more classic than a tiny baseball player, horse, or dancer perched atop a few plastic columns? A fresh coat of paint just seals the deal.
While old books make great decor, so do old trophies. Imagine a stack of books on a shelf with a colorful trophy displayed on top. Another great use for trophies on bookshelves is turning them into bookends. Just choose statues with hefty bases to keep them from sliding if you go this route.
How to upgrade old trophies with a coat of paint
Give the old trophy a good cleaning first. Wipe off the dust, and use an all-purpose cleaner or soapy water to remove any other spots. Once it's dry, decide on the design. An easy option is to spray-paint the entire piece one color. For a vintage look, you might choose an aged bronze hue, with spots of Rub 'n Buff to add to the effect. Or, choose a cream color for a light, neutral look that eliminates the dark wood and metal tones often found on trophies.
Another option is to choose different colors or decorating techniques for each section. Maybe the trophy has a beautiful marble base that you want to keep — tape it off and spray-paint the rest of the statue. Or, paint the figure on top one color and the rest a contrasting hue. You can tape off sections or disassemble the trophy to paint them separately — they typically sit on a threaded rod and unscrew easily.
To change it up a little, remove the top of the trophy and add it to something else, like a large jar lid. Then, place the jar on the shelf next to your books. You can also glue something else onto the pedestal that's left behind. A basket or tray is one example. Better yet, cover part of the trophy in twine, gemstones, or other embellishments to incorporate texture changes. This idea also works as a home decor gift idea for book lovers. In that case, consider upcycling one of the recipient's trophies or finding one related to their interests.