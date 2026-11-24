Little League participation ... county spelling bee champions ... bowling league runner-up ... take your pick of random titles slapped on a cheesy metallic trophy. Those awards might have been exciting at the time, but they tend to lose their luster over the years. Whether it's your own memorabilia still gathering dust in your childhood bedroom or a random award abandoned on a thrift store shelf, that old trophy can relive its glory days with a coat of paint — and, dare we say, this version might be even spiffier than the original. When you're done, the trophy is a perfect accent for your bookcase, no matter which book storage ideas you choose.

The idea is very basic: Spray-paint an old trophy to hide its tarnished brass plaque, imitation marble base, and gold-plated cup. If those instructions feel a little too vague, that's the point. How you customize the trophy is up to you ... and your home's decorating style and color palette, of course. Choose an all-surface spray paint so it will adhere to the different materials on your trophy. Then, get creative. The trophy itself already lends a vintage look — because what's more classic than a tiny baseball player, horse, or dancer perched atop a few plastic columns? A fresh coat of paint just seals the deal.

While old books make great decor, so do old trophies. Imagine a stack of books on a shelf with a colorful trophy displayed on top. Another great use for trophies on bookshelves is turning them into bookends. Just choose statues with hefty bases to keep them from sliding if you go this route.