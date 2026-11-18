String lights are a quick and easy way to light up your front porch, but they're hardly the most original look. The visibility of their wires and the limited brightness of the bulbs don't always create an appealing ambiance for the front of your home. Luckily, there are other lighting solutions out there that are similarly inexpensive. One of the more unique options is a creative solar light address planter DIY from dollartree.hacks on TikTok.

In a short video on her channel, this creator shows us how she took a basic rectangular planter, glued some of Dollar Tree's Floral Dry Foam Blocks to the inside, and stuck a collection of lights similar to these Garden Collection Solar House Number Stake Lights into the foam. Then, she decorated the area around the lights with faux moss and faux floral stems. Her finished light fixture displays her address numbers and looks welcoming and chic.

If you're interested in replicating this project, you'll need to start by getting a long rectangular planter. The TikTok creator mentions that she got hers from Dollar General, but there's no reason why you couldn't use one of Dollar Tree's Rectangular Plastic Planters instead, which come in assorted colors. You'll also need hot glue for this DIY and potentially some scissors for clipping your faux flower stems. Complete this project and pair your planter with a smarter way to update your front porch with paint, and your home will have some serious curb appeal.