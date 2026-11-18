Toss Boring String Lights: Light Up Your Porch With This Dollar Tree DIY
String lights are a quick and easy way to light up your front porch, but they're hardly the most original look. The visibility of their wires and the limited brightness of the bulbs don't always create an appealing ambiance for the front of your home. Luckily, there are other lighting solutions out there that are similarly inexpensive. One of the more unique options is a creative solar light address planter DIY from dollartree.hacks on TikTok.
In a short video on her channel, this creator shows us how she took a basic rectangular planter, glued some of Dollar Tree's Floral Dry Foam Blocks to the inside, and stuck a collection of lights similar to these Garden Collection Solar House Number Stake Lights into the foam. Then, she decorated the area around the lights with faux moss and faux floral stems. Her finished light fixture displays her address numbers and looks welcoming and chic.
If you're interested in replicating this project, you'll need to start by getting a long rectangular planter. The TikTok creator mentions that she got hers from Dollar General, but there's no reason why you couldn't use one of Dollar Tree's Rectangular Plastic Planters instead, which come in assorted colors. You'll also need hot glue for this DIY and potentially some scissors for clipping your faux flower stems. Complete this project and pair your planter with a smarter way to update your front porch with paint, and your home will have some serious curb appeal.
Putting together a solar light address planter for your front porch
Assembling a solar light planter isn't an overly difficult project, but there are a few things you'll want to think about before you begin. The first is whether or not your planter is going to sit in a location where it'll collect water. If the answer's yes, then you may want to poke or drill a drainage hole in the bottom of your planter. Moreover, you could weigh down your planter by adding a product like these Oupeng Natural Polished Mixed Color Stones to the inside to prevent it from getting caught in a strong gust of wind. Hot-glue your foam blocks to the inside of your rectangular planter first, and let them dry before sticking your lights into them. Attach number stickers to each light to illuminate your address. Then, simply cover up the foam with faux moss and clipped flower stems.
There are a couple of interesting ways that you can spruce up this DIY. The first is to display a wooden welcome sign next to it or attach one to its front. Another option is gluing a wreath ribbon to the planter, which could give it some seasonal character. Using a hanging planter is also an option for this project — nothing says the light fixture has to stay on the ground. And finally, consider adding other things besides flowers in the planter, such as mini pumpkins during autumn, faux snow during winter, pastel-colored eggs come spring, and cute figurines when summer rolls around.