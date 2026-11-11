Spraying Ceilings With Vinegar: What It's For And Why It's Recommended

Across cleaning articles and forums, people suggest spraying white vinegar onto ceilings. Though it may sound strange, spritzing this natural solution onto the ceiling is a common recommendation to combat mildew and mold growth. In humid parts of your home, like the bathroom or perhaps the laundry room, excess moisture without proper ventilation can lead to fungal growth. However, whether vinegar will work on your ceiling depends on what the ceiling is made of and the extent of the mold problem.

While online hacks should always be taken with a grain of salt, there's a reason so many people recommend vinegar for cleaning, and specifically for solving mold problems on a bathroom ceiling. Vinegar has natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties due to the acetic acid it contains, which can be capable of killing mold and mildew.

Vinegar can be a simple, effective solution for small amounts of mold and mildew on drywall ceilings. Unfortunately, more porous materials, like ceiling tiles, can become too overrun with mold to save and typically need to be replaced. Plaster ceilings may also be more porous and prone to deeper mold growth that vinegar can't reach. In some cases, the fungus can seep too deep into drywall as well, possibly requiring professional mold remediation. If you notice a few specks of mold on your ceiling, reach for your vinegar. However, if it continually returns after your cleaning routines or appears widespread, it's likely best to call in a professional.