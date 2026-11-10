She Transforms An Empty Can And Clothespins Into The Cutest Mini Apple Barrel

Clothespins — you can use them to hang laundry up to air dry, or you could be like plenty of other clever crafters and transform these basic fasteners into cute home decor. Case in point — YouTuber Blessings Craft Therapy took a handful of clothespins from Dollar Tree, glued them to an empty can, and created an adorable miniature apple barrel, which she used as a vase for flowers. Her project is simple — if you know how to work a hot glue gun and apply craft paint, you can make your own petite apple barrel using supplies you probably already have at home.

In addition to a collection of clothespins, you'll need an empty metal can — make sure it is the same size or a little smaller than the length of the clothespins — hot glue, jute string, craft wax, and tiny dot stickers to make the apple barrel. The creator uses a mushroom can in her video, but you could repurpose a soup can or bean can if you have longer clothespins. Also, if you can't get your hands on wax, you can just as easily paint the pins with craft paint instead.

What might you put in your completed mini apple barrel? Use it as this designer does by placing a small bouquet of flowers inside. Or, similar to another craft project made by repurposing clothespins and an old jar lid, set an LED tealight inside for glowing counter decor. Other options include using the mini barrel as a pencil cup, a catchall for odds-and-ends in the entryway, or as decorative accents on a dining tablescape or on a living room shelf.