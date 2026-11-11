It's Not Stained Glass: Transform Jars Into Beautiful Lanterns With An Impressive DIY

Whether you're spending time indoors or outdoors, ambient lighting can add warmth and coziness to any occasion, particularly when using stained-glass lanterns. These timeless lighting fixtures cast a subdued glow that's often colorful and always comforting. Except, purchasing an authentic stained-glass lantern can get pricey, as many exceed $100. For an inexpensive DIY alternative, you could simply add lights to a jar and call it a day, but the harsh, unfiltered glare of bare lighting wouldn't be as pretty as a stained-glass lantern. Luckily, there's a DIY way to capture that perfect cozy glow. This stained-glass lantern craft not only uses old jars that you'd likely throw away, it also saves money and helps achieve a richly layered lighting setup. All you need are the right supplies, a little elbow grease, and to harness your creativity.

Content creator and Etsy shop owner PaulinesRainbowCraft shared a video with their concept for a DIY stained-glass lantern, but there's plenty of room for customization. The list of supplies is simple. Start by finding a glass jar that's large enough to fit whatever lights you want to put inside and small string lights, like the EXF 4-Pack Fairy Lights. You'll also need colorful tissue paper, glue (the content creator uses Mod Podge), black paint, a small paintbrush, and string if you want to hang your beautiful DIY lantern when it's finished.