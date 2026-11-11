Grab Some Rope And Burlap To Make Rustic Front Door Decor
Decorating your front door is a great way to increase your home's curb appeal and make your guests feel more welcome. Plenty of people lean towards wreaths to spruce things up — but you have to admit, they feel more suitable in some seasons than others. If you're looking for something that's a bit more evergreen than all the inviting autumn and winter front door ideas out there, you'll definitely want to check out a unique DIY idea from Windy City Crafts Videos on YouTube. The channel's creator made a chic-looking faux basket with a sign on it for her front door by linking together two wreath frames and then wrapping them in burlap fabric and nautical rope. One of the wreath frame pieces has a half-circle shape, and serves as the basket's handle. The other has a square outline, and serves as the base of the basket instead. On the back of the door decor, there's a small pouch made from burlap fabric that the YouTuber fills with artificial flowers.
The wire wreath frames you'll need for recreating this DIY should be relatively inexpensive and easy-to-find. A set of two circular Floral Garden Metal Wreath Forms from Dollar Tree, for example, cost just $1.75. You can order square wreath frames from places like Amazon or Walmart. These sorts of sites should also carry the necessary jute rope and burlap fabric. You'll also need zip ties, a ribbon, hot glue, wire cutters, faux flowers, and a sign for the front of the basket. Completing this project is definitely one of the dreamier ways to decorate your front porch.
Making a faux flower basket for your front door
To get started with this DIY, use your wire cutters to clip your circular and square wreath frames in half. Then, attach the two together to form a single arched frame with zip ties and hot glue. From there, you can hot glue burlap fabric to the back of the frame, so that it covers the bottom. If you want something stronger than hot glue, use a craft adhesive like E6000.
Fold over and glue down the excess fabric, instead of trimming it. Once that's done, you can cover the burlap with strips of nautical rope, with the ends glued to the back of the basket. Wrap the circular handle with more rope, and use hot glue to hold it in place. Next, adhere your sign to the front of the door decor, and glue another layer of burlap fabric to the back of its square base. The fabric should be relatively loose, so that you can fill up the pocket it makes with your faux flowers. Finish things off by attaching a ribbon or bow to the side.
To give this front door decor a seasonal refresh, simply swap out the faux flowers it holds. Not a fan of the bulky brown jute rope look? Use colored cotton macramé cord instead. If you don't already have a way to hang your basket on your front door, you can use an adhesive hook that's specifically designed for outdoor use, such as these Command Outdoor Terrace Hooks. Next, you can make your front porch look even nicer with a DIY garden arch project.