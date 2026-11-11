Grab Some Rope And Burlap To Make Rustic Front Door Decor

To get started with this DIY, use your wire cutters to clip your circular and square wreath frames in half. Then, attach the two together to form a single arched frame with zip ties and hot glue. From there, you can hot glue burlap fabric to the back of the frame, so that it covers the bottom. If you want something stronger than hot glue, use a craft adhesive like E6000.

Fold over and glue down the excess fabric, instead of trimming it. Once that's done, you can cover the burlap with strips of nautical rope, with the ends glued to the back of the basket. Wrap the circular handle with more rope, and use hot glue to hold it in place. Next, adhere your sign to the front of the door decor, and glue another layer of burlap fabric to the back of its square base. The fabric should be relatively loose, so that you can fill up the pocket it makes with your faux flowers. Finish things off by attaching a ribbon or bow to the side.

To give this front door decor a seasonal refresh, simply swap out the faux flowers it holds. Not a fan of the bulky brown jute rope look? Use colored cotton macramé cord instead. If you don't already have a way to hang your basket on your front door, you can use an adhesive hook that's specifically designed for outdoor use, such as these Command Outdoor Terrace Hooks. Next, you can make your front porch look even nicer with a DIY garden arch project.