How Long Does Snowblower Oil Usually Last?

Preparing for winter weather is much easier when you have a plan in place before the first snowfall. Getting a head start on your snow removal strategy can help you tackle heavy winter storms with confidence when the time comes. Having a gas-powered snowblower can certainly be handy, particularly if you're anticipating a lot of snowfall and shoveling just won't cut it. As with any other outdoor power equipment, though, snowblowers require care and maintenance, and you certainly don't want to run them with old or low oil. While you should always double-check the owner's manual for your snowblower regarding specific guidelines, the general rule of thumb is to change your oil at least once a year.

It's also good practice to check a snowblower's oil levels before each use, and certainly at the start of a season. However, even if the oil is at appropriate levels, you might wonder whether the existing motor oil is safe to use. Unless you have a brand-new machine or use your snowblower heavily, the oil usually lasts for one season at a time, which is why an annual oil change is a decent starting point.

Yet there are several other nuances to consider. Similar to lawn mower oil longevity, many snowblowers need an oil change after 50 to 100 hours worth of use, varying by brand, model, and oil type. If you have a brand-new snowblower, you'll also want to check the owner's manual or the manufacturer for information about the machine's first oil change, as many recommend changing the oil after just the first 2 to 20 hours of operation.