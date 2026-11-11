The Rare, Valuable Lenox China Pattern Secondhand Shoppers Dream Of Finding
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Lenox invokes a rich history of craftsmanship and critical acclaim. It was once featured at the Met Gala, and it has graced tables for over a century, including the White House dining room. While you may be familiar already with 'Autumn,' another valuable, century-old Lenox pattern that collectors are thrilled to find, you might lose your heart to an even rarer design of theirs: the Lenox Fountain pattern.
Introduced in 1926, Fountain had a relatively short run and was discontinued in 1948. This makes it a harder find in typical secondhand stores, where used items routinely show up. Acknowledging this in her exclusive interview with Hunker, Lori Verderame, Ph.D. (Dr. Lori), Antiques Appraiser, states, "The Lenox Fountain pattern is not a pattern that shows up regularly in thrift stores or estate sales. There are some offered on online platforms." Replacements, for instance, list several luncheon and dinner plates; dessert, vegetable, or soup bowls; or teapot sets in the Fountain pattern. Etsy, eBay, and Tabletop Designs also list it.
Recognizing the Lenox Fountain pattern on a piece of china
While founder Walter Scott Lenox steered Lenox in its initial years, Frank Graham Holmes took over as the company's chief designer in 1905 and remained at the helm until 1954. And so, it follows that Fountain was created during his tenure. But what helps differentiate it from other designs? "The Lenox Fountain pattern, not to be confused with the Lenox Fountaine pattern, features birds perched on a fountain with a compote of fruit and flowers at center with streams of water," says Dr. Lori. "The edge features flower bunches and is trimmed in teal and gilt." Fountaine, or Fontaine, in contrast, was produced by Lenox's Oxford division from 1975 to 1989 and mainly comprises blue scrolls and flowers in pastel hues.
Frank G. Holmes was known for creating designs that felt both contemporary yet timeless, and Fountain represents this beautifully. Birds in vivid hues and fountain water streaming out in clean, geometric lines show Art Deco influences, while floral touches represent more traditional elements.
Buying authentic Lenox Fountain pattern china at secondhand stores
Considering how stunning the Fountain pattern looks even today, you might want to get hold of the entire set. But Dr. Lori believes that's highly unlikely. "It is more typical for shoppers to find single pieces from the Lenox Fountain china pattern," she clarifies, so be prepared to hunt around at multiple places (over the years) if you hope to complete your set.
As for price, she adds, "A single dinner plate of Lenox Fountain china has a retail value of $75 to $99." However, this could vary, depending on the overall condition. If the piece shows chips, cracks, or stains, be sure to barter the price down.
As valuable vintage dinnerware pieces to look for at an estate sale or thrift store, don't forget to confirm its authenticity. Look for marks common to all Lenox pieces produced through the 1930s, namely the letter 'L' enclosed in a wreath, often green and hand-painted, though blank black-colored ones were common, too. The words LENOX and FOUNTAIN follow the wreath in two separate rows, with DESIGN PATENT APPLIED FOR or a numeric code in tow in some cases. Also, the material had a warm ivory sheen, as opposed to being pure white.