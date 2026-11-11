The Rare, Valuable Lenox China Pattern Secondhand Shoppers Dream Of Finding

Considering how stunning the Fountain pattern looks even today, you might want to get hold of the entire set. But Dr. Lori believes that's highly unlikely. "It is more typical for shoppers to find single pieces from the Lenox Fountain china pattern," she clarifies, so be prepared to hunt around at multiple places (over the years) if you hope to complete your set.

As for price, she adds, "A single dinner plate of Lenox Fountain china has a retail value of $75 to $99." However, this could vary, depending on the overall condition. If the piece shows chips, cracks, or stains, be sure to barter the price down.

As valuable vintage dinnerware pieces to look for at an estate sale or thrift store, don't forget to confirm its authenticity. Look for marks common to all Lenox pieces produced through the 1930s, namely the letter 'L' enclosed in a wreath, often green and hand-painted, though blank black-colored ones were common, too. The words LENOX and FOUNTAIN follow the wreath in two separate rows, with DESIGN PATENT APPLIED FOR or a numeric code in tow in some cases. Also, the material had a warm ivory sheen, as opposed to being pure white.