Make Your Boring Floor Lamp Look Like A Giant Flower With This Easy DIY

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Floor lamps do more than just brighten up a dark corner. When it comes to the best types of lamps for bringing height and drama into a space, they're hard to beat. Unfortunately, most floor lamps that make a big statement come with an evenbigger price tag. But one clever crafter figured out a way to completely transform a relatively affordable RÖDFLIK Floor Lamp from IKEA into a giant floral showstopper using thick foil, spray paint, heavy-duty adhesive, and plenty of imagination.

DIY home decor expert Ashley Wilson started this easy DIY by cutting large petal and leaf shapes out of a thick foil. Skip the aluminum roll in your kitchen drawer since it's likely to tear easily. Instead, opt for a product like the $14 Hipytoyi Aluminum Embossing Foil Roll from Amazon. You could also splurge on colored embossing foil which comes in several hues and textures, but be prepared to spend a little more on materials if you go this route. Spray paint is another option for achieving colored petals and leaves. Krylon Fusion All-in-One in either Spanish Moss or Pale Sage are close matches for the gray-green RÖDFLIK base.

To give your petals and leaves more texture, it can be helpful to have an embossing stylus, but a crochet hook, ballpoint pen cap, or wooden skewer are cheaper alternatives you may already have on hand. You'll need a sharp pair of scissors to cut your foil shapes, and heavy-duty gloves can be a good idea to avoid cutting yourself in the process. Finally, you'll need a tube of clear E6000 adhesive to assemble your giant flower lamp.