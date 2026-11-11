Ditch Subway Tile Backsplashes: The Budget Alternative That Adds Bonus Storage

Sure, subway tile is the default kitchen backsplash for a reason and it's hard to get it wrong. But it can't do anything else for you besides keeping splashes off the drywall. And this is where an unassuming pegboard comes in. It can do the job of a backsplash and give you a place to hang everything you're currently shoving in drawers. It's economical, too, since you can get it for a fraction of the cost of subway tiles and won't have to worry about labor charges. Admittedly, it's an unexpected way to work a pegboard in your home, but it'll look surprisingly good once it's painted. Plus, it turns your backsplash into working storage, making it a smart pick for compact kitchens that are short on cabinets. The best part, though? It'll give you all these benefits while still protecting your drywall.

A pegboard is a sheet of wood, metal, or tough plastic punched with a grid of evenly spaced holes. Though traditionally used in workshops to hold tools, it eventually caught on as a way to organize kitchens, too. A pegboard backsplash uses a wall zone that typically sits empty, and you can add shelves and organizers to free up shelf and counter space. So, if you're lamenting the lack of storage options (or square footage), it's time to move yours from the garage into your modern kitchen. However, this is where you can go wrong with the aesthetics if you're not careful. Avoid mounting something from every hole in the board. Hang a limited set of items you actually use, group like with like, and leave a little breathing room to prevent your backsplash from turning into a war zone. Matching hooks and a couple of small shelves will keep it tidy.