Ditch Subway Tile Backsplashes: The Budget Alternative That Adds Bonus Storage
Sure, subway tile is the default kitchen backsplash for a reason and it's hard to get it wrong. But it can't do anything else for you besides keeping splashes off the drywall. And this is where an unassuming pegboard comes in. It can do the job of a backsplash and give you a place to hang everything you're currently shoving in drawers. It's economical, too, since you can get it for a fraction of the cost of subway tiles and won't have to worry about labor charges. Admittedly, it's an unexpected way to work a pegboard in your home, but it'll look surprisingly good once it's painted. Plus, it turns your backsplash into working storage, making it a smart pick for compact kitchens that are short on cabinets. The best part, though? It'll give you all these benefits while still protecting your drywall.
A pegboard is a sheet of wood, metal, or tough plastic punched with a grid of evenly spaced holes. Though traditionally used in workshops to hold tools, it eventually caught on as a way to organize kitchens, too. A pegboard backsplash uses a wall zone that typically sits empty, and you can add shelves and organizers to free up shelf and counter space. So, if you're lamenting the lack of storage options (or square footage), it's time to move yours from the garage into your modern kitchen. However, this is where you can go wrong with the aesthetics if you're not careful. Avoid mounting something from every hole in the board. Hang a limited set of items you actually use, group like with like, and leave a little breathing room to prevent your backsplash from turning into a war zone. Matching hooks and a couple of small shelves will keep it tidy.
Why a regular pegboard works beautifully as a kitchen backsplash
Beyond adding storage, a pegboard backsplash offers flexibility, accessibility, and customization. Unlike traditional subway tile backsplashes, this modern alternative's layout can evolve with your kitchen. You get to rearrange its hooks, shelves, and baskets as your cookware collection changes, so you won't be stuck with a fixed arrangement. Better yet, it can double as a design feature. You can coordinate your pegboard's finish, color, and accessories with the rest of the kitchen. For example, wood will give the space a cozy feel. But, keep in mind that a wooden pegboard requires a tough, easy-to-clean finish, such as semigloss or gloss paint. You should also coat both faces with varnish, or with primer topped with exterior paint, to keep your board from warping and swelling.
On the other hand, brass accessories will add visual interest. But if you want a more industrial look, try a red steel pegboard against stainless-steel counters and brick walls. The result will be a backsplash that will reflect your style through both its finish and functional accessories. Whichever way you go, remember that the material and placement will determine how well your pegboard performs as a backsplash.
Coming to the cost part, pegboard is usually the cheaper option, mostly because you get to skip all the tile work. Subway tile material alone runs about $2 to $15 per square foot, and hiring a pro will cost you another $5 to $20 per square foot, according to HomeGuide. In comparison, a 4 feet by 8 feet hardboard pegboard sheet, often big enough to cover a regular kitchen wall, sells for about $50 in the usual ¼-inch thickness. If you opt for metal, a two-pack of 32 inch by 32 inch steel panel goes for around $45.