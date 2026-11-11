He Transforms Wood Pallets Into An Impressive Boat-Shaped Storage Shelf

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If you have a coastal or nautical theme in your home, you've probably already fallen in love with the various boat-shaped storage shelves on the market. How could you not? They are undeniably adorable yet practical, but they can be pricey as well. Even on Amazon, a basic build will run several hundreds of dollars — it's enough to break anyone's thrifty little heart.

Well, cheer up because an affordable boat shelf isn't just an ocean dream if you have some DIY motivation and the right selection of spare items. In a YouTube video from JohnnyD WoodWorks, the creator transforms wood pallets into a beautiful boat shelf at practically no cost. You can often source free wood pallets, and if you already have a reciprocating saw, a jig saw or circular saw, and a brad nailer, you won't have much expense beyond wood glue, nails, and, if desired, paint or stain. If your boards are in rough shape though, you may want to run a random orbital sander over them, moving from a coarse-grit to a finer-grit paper, for a smooth, splinter-free surface.

This impressive, affordable project is fairly beginner-friendly as long as you know how to use the power tools. Just ensure you choose pallets that are not chemically treated. Whenever doing any pallet project for your home, select pallets that marked HT for "heat treated" to be sure they are safe (pallets marked "MB" indicates they were treated with hazardous methyl bromide). Once you have your pallets, just cut them apart with the reciprocating saw fitted with a wood and nail blade.