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As the introduction to your home, your entryway should reflect your decor style. However, it's all too easy for the space to look generic, particularly when it's chock-full of store-bought items. If you want to add some personalization, as well as a small area for storage, you can craft a key holder using a picture frame.

This DIY is popular on TikTok, with dozens of videos showing how to create and personalize the project. It starts with a picture frame, and you'll want to choose one you love, since it functions as an entryway wall decor idea as well. Whether you use one you already have, snag a thrift find, or buy new, use a frame you can attach hooks to. If you use a wood one, cup hooks are a good option since they can usually be screwed right into the bottom. The Eienhoshi Screw Hook comes in various sizes, so you can choose according to your frame size. Screwing these into metal, plastic, or some thin wood frames is difficult though, so look for options like the Alise Black Ceiling Hooks and Zlierop Small Key Hooks instead. These have a flat surface, so they can be glued onto the frame if using screws isn't an option.

This project is a lovely addition to entryways big and small, so choose your frame size accordingly. In a family home, display a family photo in a frame large enough to have a hook for each person. Compact apartment dwellers may prefer a small frame, but not always. You could also use a larger frame and extra hooks to store other lightweight items like lanyards, reusable grocery bags, and dog leashes.