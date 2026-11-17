DIYers Transform Picture Frames Into The Cutest Entryway Storage Solution
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As the introduction to your home, your entryway should reflect your decor style. However, it's all too easy for the space to look generic, particularly when it's chock-full of store-bought items. If you want to add some personalization, as well as a small area for storage, you can craft a key holder using a picture frame.
This DIY is popular on TikTok, with dozens of videos showing how to create and personalize the project. It starts with a picture frame, and you'll want to choose one you love, since it functions as an entryway wall decor idea as well. Whether you use one you already have, snag a thrift find, or buy new, use a frame you can attach hooks to. If you use a wood one, cup hooks are a good option since they can usually be screwed right into the bottom. The Eienhoshi Screw Hook comes in various sizes, so you can choose according to your frame size. Screwing these into metal, plastic, or some thin wood frames is difficult though, so look for options like the Alise Black Ceiling Hooks and Zlierop Small Key Hooks instead. These have a flat surface, so they can be glued onto the frame if using screws isn't an option.
This project is a lovely addition to entryways big and small, so choose your frame size accordingly. In a family home, display a family photo in a frame large enough to have a hook for each person. Compact apartment dwellers may prefer a small frame, but not always. You could also use a larger frame and extra hooks to store other lightweight items like lanyards, reusable grocery bags, and dog leashes.
Turn a picture frame into a personalized entryway key holder
There's an aspect of personalization when you choose your photo frame, but your choice of photo and matting really makes this project your own. It makes sense to use a picture of the home's occupants, since it is like a small, welcoming sign. But of course, put anything you want in the frame, like artwork or a photo of your pets. Online creators often use patterned fabric to add some whimsy and texture to the frame's backing. Or, upcycle old clothing, thrifted sheets, or leftover scrap fabric to line your photos. Colorful or patterned scrapbook paper can also have a similar effect.
The front of the frame can be decorated further by gluing on beads, Scrabble letters, dried flowers, or any other extra accessories that make it feel like your own. Finish off the project by mounting it near your front door. To make it renter-friendly, use a damage-free installation option, like Command Narrow Picture Hanging Strips.
Even if you don't have an actual entryway, you can take advantage of this project. Wall-mounted decor and storage is great for creating some visual delineation to designate an entryway area when your home doesn't have one. You could also combine this idea with space-saving floating entryway shelves to maximize storage.