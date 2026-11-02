The Reason Older Homes Have Tiny Doors Leading To The Basement

If you happen to spot a small metal door built into the foundation of an older home, you're not looking at a pet door, an entry to a child's bedroom, or a passageway for leprechauns. The door likely opens to a coal chute, and it's usually more of an historical curiosity than a working feature of the house. Why would a house have a coal chute? The answer is that it had a coal-burning furnace.

Coal was the primary fuel for home heating in the United States from the late nineteenth century until about the mid twentieth century. During that time, a coal-burning furnace was typically located in the basement, and just as milk trucks delivered milk and ice trucks delivered ice, coal trucks delivered coal. They would deposit it into the coal chute through the small door in the foundation, and from there it slid into a bin. The homeowner — or a hired hand — would then shovel the coal into the furnace to keep the fire burning.

Houses from that era typically have other obsolete or disused features that look strange by today's standards. Examples are porcelain insulators for knob-and-tube electrical wiring, laundry chutes, and the "Pittsburgh potty," which is a random exposed toilet in the basement with a mysterious purpose. One explanation for its existence was to provide Pittsburgh's steel workers an opportunity to clean up after work, but it's more likely that, being located in the basement, it was there to prevent sewage overflows on upper floors.