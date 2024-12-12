How To Make A Custom Root Cellar That Won't Break The Bank

One occasionally sees, cut into the side of a hill or lying flat next to a home's foundation, a door in that ground that leads to a drab, potato-colored wonderland of vegetable storage: a root cellar. Surely the modern world has put an end to the idea of preserving vegetables underground without refrigeration, right? But it's actually a great way to keep produce fresh far beyond their use-by dates as a piece of history between a cave and a cooler that hasn't outgrown its usefulness. And it's not that difficult (or expensive) to make your own.

Traditionally, a root cellar is dug below the frost line, where temperatures are consistent and slow to react to seasonal changes. If you're a vegetable gardener, it's a great preservation method without canning or freezing everything. The ideal root cellar is the traditional one, where food is kept in a dark, humid environment at 32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit with plenty of ventilation. Fruits and vegetables tend to prefer high humidity, achieved via moisture in a dirt floor, pans of water, damp burlap, or other points of wetness. The consistent temperature is acquired from the nearby earth.

Ventilation is best accomplished when a low intake on one side of the cellar admits fresh, cool air, while a high vent on the other side lets warm air out. All of these are important to prevent rot, but note that different types of produce have different requirements for storage: root vegetables tend to work best. If you're ready to DIY a budget-friendly root cellar, first decide if you want one indoors or outdoors.