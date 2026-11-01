The Valuable Antique Dishware Pattern To Search For At Thrift Stores & Estate Sales

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Thrift stores and estate sales are great places to find a deal, but sometimes, you might actually find more than you bargained for. It's no secret that certain antiques hold a lot of value, but if you look out for one particular dishware pattern, you could hit the jackpot. The Pekin pattern produced by English manufacturer Beech & Hancock is one of the prized items you should never overlook when shopping at an estate sale, and its value may surprise you.

The Pekin pattern is a classic early-to-mid-Victorian Chinoiserie design inspired by East Asia, and you can find it on jugs, plates, and bowls. Peking is the original name for Beijing in English, and Pekin is a variation on the spelling. The classic design consists of a vibrant print that depicts two figures in traditional Chinese clothes, surrounded by an exotic garden. Each piece is framed with a geometric fretwork border, and the visual was created using a transfer print that was then hand-colored with polychrome enamels. These pieces were produced between 1857 and 1867, making them a pretty rare find, and they can now sell for hundreds of dollars. For example, a single Beech & Hancock Pekin bowl is available on the marketplace platform Chairish for $219, though it is on sale for $129 at the time of publication.