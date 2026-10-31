The Common Window Cleaning Mistake That Could Be Causing Streaks

When it comes to home maintenance, chances are window cleaning is not your favorite task. But when done right, washing your windows can arguably be a rewarding experience (after all, who doesn't love seeing sparkling-clean panes of glass?). Yet it can understandably be frustrating when you've spent several hours cleaning your windows, only to be left with unsightly streaks. Before you set out to redo the work, you might want to take a look at your weather forecast. Cleaning windows on a sunny day is, in fact, a possible explanation for those streaks on your glass, and it also happens to be a common mistake.

It's tempting to want to clean your windows on a bright and sunny day. After all, it's often when the sun is at its brightest that we notice how dirty windows really are. Unfortunately, though, the sun can leave streaks behind. Here's why: Direct sunlight can heat up windows, increasing the rate of evaporation of water and cleaning products. As such, you may be left with some residue from window cleaning products before you're able to wipe the windows down. It doesn't even have to necessarily be a particularly hot day for this phenomenon to occur –- you may be left with streaks any time of the year if you decide to clean your windows on a day when the sun directly hits the glass.