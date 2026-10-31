The Common Window Cleaning Mistake That Could Be Causing Streaks
When it comes to home maintenance, chances are window cleaning is not your favorite task. But when done right, washing your windows can arguably be a rewarding experience (after all, who doesn't love seeing sparkling-clean panes of glass?). Yet it can understandably be frustrating when you've spent several hours cleaning your windows, only to be left with unsightly streaks. Before you set out to redo the work, you might want to take a look at your weather forecast. Cleaning windows on a sunny day is, in fact, a possible explanation for those streaks on your glass, and it also happens to be a common mistake.
It's tempting to want to clean your windows on a bright and sunny day. After all, it's often when the sun is at its brightest that we notice how dirty windows really are. Unfortunately, though, the sun can leave streaks behind. Here's why: Direct sunlight can heat up windows, increasing the rate of evaporation of water and cleaning products. As such, you may be left with some residue from window cleaning products before you're able to wipe the windows down. It doesn't even have to necessarily be a particularly hot day for this phenomenon to occur –- you may be left with streaks any time of the year if you decide to clean your windows on a day when the sun directly hits the glass.
Avoid cleaning windows on sunny days (if you can)
If you suspect the sun has played a part in causing streaks on your windows after cleaning them, then modifying your schedule can help. Choose to clean windows on cloudy days only to help prevent cleaning solutions from rapidly drying. On the other hand, if you must clean your windows and there are no overcast days forecasted in the near future, there are a few tips to avoid streaking from the sun.
For one, try to work quickly, only applying products on small sections at a time. Also, consider first working on whichever side of your home is opposite the sun's current position. Cleaning windows earlier in the day or during the late afternoon can also help prevent streaks, as well as spring and fall-based cleaning sessions when outdoor temperatures and sun exposure tend to be milder. Adding glycerin to your window cleaning products is another easy way to prevent the solution from drying too quickly, which reduces streaks and keeps windows shining for longer.
While cleaning, avoid wiping windows down in large circular motions with a cloth. Instead, opt for a squeegee and bring it down from the top of the glass in an "S" pattern to prevent streaks. It's a quick, efficient method and eliminates the risk of leaving marks from an oversaturated or dirty rag. Also, make sure your window cleaning sessions include the tracks – otherwise, dripped-down product and debris can find their way into your home.