How To Make A Weed-Resistant Flower Bed Without Needing Landscape Fabric Or Mulch

Flower beds are fun until you're spending your entire Saturday wrestling bags of mulch into your car, hauling them through your yard, and digging bark chips out of your socks later that evening. Very few of us start a flower garden hoping to spend half of our budget covering the ground with landscape fabric that compacts the soil and woody bits that quickly decompose and need replacing. Fortunately, according to Dr. Manjot Sidhu, Ornamental Horticulture Specialist at UMaine Cooperative Extension, Orono, it is possible to make a weed-resistant flower bed without needing landscape fabric or mulch. How? By reducing open garden space. "A homeowner can adopt a proactive strategy that eliminates open soil and reduces soil disturbance," Dr. Sidhu said in an exclusive interview with Hunker. You'll need to slightly adjust your strategy and still spend some time hand-pulling weeds, but over time your back and your budget will thank you.

You can first ensure your plants are positioned close together. "Tightly spaced roots quickly absorb available soil moisture and nutrients, outcompeting opportunistic weeds before they can establish," Dr. Sidhu explained. In addition, she recommended using ground covers to create a living mulch. Combining these approaches with diligently hand-pulling tender weeds before they go to seed is a safe and natural way to control unwanted growth in your garden — without the need for traditional mulch and landscape fabric.