Don't Replace Your Shower Curtains: Give Them A Luxe Makeover With One Cut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stuck with an old shower curtain you're beginning to tire of? Instead of replacing it with a brand new one and spending unnecessary money, there's a clever way to give your shower curtain a luxe makeover that results in a stylish new look for your bathroom. The best part? It's a simple DIY that anyone can do with a pair of scissors.

This hack comes courtesy of DIY TikToker Hometalk. Instead of having a plain, uninspiring shower curtain, you make one cut in the material to turn it into two panels. The resulting shower curtain (or, should we say, curtains) mimics a traditional window treatment where both pieces of material meet in the middle, just like classic drapery. It's a great reason to skip traditional shower curtains in favor of something more visually interesting, with the added benefit that you don't have to buy a brand new shower curtain.

In an era where boring, sterile bathrooms are out and ones that feel like an extension of our living spaces are trending, this DIY feels more appropriate than ever. Not only does it create a unique shower curtain idea, but it makes your bathroom feel more like a living room. Ultimately, it produces a decorative touch that adds a sense of coziness to this functional space, which often lacks decorative details.