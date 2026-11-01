Don't Replace Your Shower Curtains: Give Them A Luxe Makeover With One Cut
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Stuck with an old shower curtain you're beginning to tire of? Instead of replacing it with a brand new one and spending unnecessary money, there's a clever way to give your shower curtain a luxe makeover that results in a stylish new look for your bathroom. The best part? It's a simple DIY that anyone can do with a pair of scissors.
This hack comes courtesy of DIY TikToker Hometalk. Instead of having a plain, uninspiring shower curtain, you make one cut in the material to turn it into two panels. The resulting shower curtain (or, should we say, curtains) mimics a traditional window treatment where both pieces of material meet in the middle, just like classic drapery. It's a great reason to skip traditional shower curtains in favor of something more visually interesting, with the added benefit that you don't have to buy a brand new shower curtain.
In an era where boring, sterile bathrooms are out and ones that feel like an extension of our living spaces are trending, this DIY feels more appropriate than ever. Not only does it create a unique shower curtain idea, but it makes your bathroom feel more like a living room. Ultimately, it produces a decorative touch that adds a sense of coziness to this functional space, which often lacks decorative details.
How to make a double paneled shower curtain
Not only is this shower curtain trick a great way to add a touch of luxury to any bathroom, but it's really easy to complete. Start by removing your current curtain panel from your rod and cutting it in half. Once you have two equally-sized panels, it's just a case of tidying the raw edges. To do this, lay one curtain panel flat with the reverse side facing upwards. Next, create a ½ inch fold on along the raw edge, securing it with a strip of Heat and Bond Hem Tape, which you can get a set of four rolls of for under $9 on Amazon, ironing the fold on a low heat to seal it. For extra durability, you could also sew the edge.
Repeat these steps on the other shower curtain panel, then hang them both on your rod. Instead of sliding a single panel all the way across while showering, your curtains will now meet in the middle. As a final step, it's a good idea to add magnets along the middle edge of each panel so that they join together and prevent flooding your bathroom floor.
There are additional ways to make your shower curtain panels feel like classic drapery, too. For example, you could use tie backs to style the panels when not in use. These NazTur Curtain Tiebacks from Amazon fasten with magnets and require no drilling. There are six different colors to choose from, ranging from $5 to $6, and they're made of polyester so you don't have to worry about them getting wet. Win win!