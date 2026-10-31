What Is The 1-2-3 Rule Of Pruning?

You've got your yard work planned out for the week. Before you get started pruning trees in your yard, it's essential to know about the 1-2-3 pruning method. Any time you're cutting a branch that's more than 1 inch in diameter or that is too heavy for you to hold as you prune it, you should use this technique. You'll want to use a pruning saw instead of pruning shears since the branch is thick. Its goal is to prevent undue stress and damage to your tree. Always be sure that you're pruning your tree at the proper time of year; read our guide on how and when to prune 50 trees, shrubs, and flowers for more.

Also known as the three-stage cut, the name comes from the fact that you'll be making three cuts in the branch you're trying to prune, rather than just one. Start your first cut 6 to 12 inches away from the trunk, underneath the branch (sawing upwards). You'll continue to saw until you've cut a quarter of the way through the branch. Stop here; don't cut all the way through.

Move your saw a few inches farther down the branch, away from the first cut. This time, you'll start at the top of the branch, sawing downwards. This cut will cause the rest of the branch to cleanly come off. Meanwhile, the first cut you made keeps the bark from being stripped off the tree as the rest of the branch falls away. For your third and final cut, you can saw near the outside of the branch collar, safely removing the rest of the branch. Leave the collar intact, so the tree can properly heal.