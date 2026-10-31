Can You Keep Riding Lawn Mowers Outside In The Winter?
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When you have a large yard, a riding lawn mower can be one of your greatest allies in tackling important lawn care tasks while saving time. Yet, these larger pieces of lawn equipment are also not the easiest to store when you don't need them. This is especially true if you don't have a garage or a big enough storage shed. Compared with other types of mowers, riding versions may not deteriorate as rapidly in inclement winter weather. Some people even choose to leave theirs outdoors uncovered. Still, it's generally best to avoid keeping your mower outside during the winter — although there are precautions you can take, such as elevating it, if you have no other choice.
Depending on where you live, winter can bring different types of weather risks, ranging from frost and deep freezes to rain and snow. All of these conditions can potentially affect multiple parts of your lawn equipment and reduce your riding lawn mower's overall lifespan. For instance, extremely low temperatures can damage the engine due to clogged oil and fuel lines. They can also reduce battery efficiency and cause plastic components, as well as the mower's seat, to crack. Meanwhile, winter precipitation can cause metal surfaces to rust and electrical parts to short-circuit. Finally, an often-overlooked downside of leaving a riding lawn mower outdoors is the possibility that rodents and other pests might nest and take shelter in the machine's engine or deck.
Keeping your riding lawn mower safe from winter weather
Ideally, riding lawn mowers should be kept safe from the winter elements as much as possible. If you don't currently have a dry storage space such as a garage, you might consider adding a shed or small carport to provide some protection. As a bonus, these shelters can protect your lawn equipment from damage related to sun exposure, rain, and temperature swings year-round.
If these options are not possible, placing the riding lawn mower off the ground on a wooden pallet and covering it with a tarp or sturdy cover like the Eventronic Riding Lawn Mower Cover can still help to some degree. Just make sure it's waterproof and secured as tightly as possible to prevent it from coming undone in the wind. While not completely preventive against rodents, securing the cover may offer some protection from wildlife-related damage.
As grass starts to go dormant with the impending arrival of winter, now is also the time to winterize your riding lawn mower if you're done using it for the season. While such steps are even more important when the mower is kept outdoors, you'll still want to winterize your riding lawn mower if you can move it indoors. Consult your owner's manual for specific steps that may be unique to winterizing your particular riding lawn mower. In general, though, most mowers require that you clean and dry the machine, drain the fuel tank, and take out the batteries.