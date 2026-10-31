Can You Keep Riding Lawn Mowers Outside In The Winter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you have a large yard, a riding lawn mower can be one of your greatest allies in tackling important lawn care tasks while saving time. Yet, these larger pieces of lawn equipment are also not the easiest to store when you don't need them. This is especially true if you don't have a garage or a big enough storage shed. Compared with other types of mowers, riding versions may not deteriorate as rapidly in inclement winter weather. Some people even choose to leave theirs outdoors uncovered. Still, it's generally best to avoid keeping your mower outside during the winter — although there are precautions you can take, such as elevating it, if you have no other choice.

Depending on where you live, winter can bring different types of weather risks, ranging from frost and deep freezes to rain and snow. All of these conditions can potentially affect multiple parts of your lawn equipment and reduce your riding lawn mower's overall lifespan. For instance, extremely low temperatures can damage the engine due to clogged oil and fuel lines. They can also reduce battery efficiency and cause plastic components, as well as the mower's seat, to crack. Meanwhile, winter precipitation can cause metal surfaces to rust and electrical parts to short-circuit. Finally, an often-overlooked downside of leaving a riding lawn mower outdoors is the possibility that rodents and other pests might nest and take shelter in the machine's engine or deck.