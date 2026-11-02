Ditch Subway Tile Backsplash: Erin Napier's Alternative Is Perfect For Modern Homes
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Subway tile backsplashes are probably the most common type of backsplash around. However, while they make a safe and versatile choice, they're not the best option if you want a chic design that's on trend. If you're ready to ditch the basic subway tile for a stunning alternative, look to Erin Napier for inspiration. The HGTV star is an expert at choosing kitchen finishes, and in an episode of her "Home Town" series, she uses a beautiful marble tile with a curvy twist.
The tile in question was used in Season 8, Episode 3 of Home Town, where Napier and her husband Ben return to their old college to restore a faculty house. To make the kitchen feel fresh and modern for the young homeowners, she opts for a scallop effect marble tile, which gives the backsplash beautiful wave-like forms. "Isn't it pretty? It's because I was looking for something a little unusual and not just the normal,like, subway tile shape," Napier tells her installer in the episode. The specific tile Napier uses is FloridaTile's Alustra Arch Porcelain Tile in Imperial Gold. It has the hallmarks of a classic marble tile, but the arched, oblong shape means the tiles interlock to form a unique scallop pattern that's so on trend.
Styling a modern backsplash using scalloped marble tiles
In general, marble backsplash ideas always carry elegance and sophistication, but don't settle for a subway shape if you want your home to feel unique. Scallop decor has been a huge trend in recent years, but it's typically used for trim detailing on soft furnishings and other accessories. By bringing the pattern to a backsplash and combining it with a classic marble finish, Napier creates a look that's both timeless and innovative. She explains to the happy clients, "This tile, it looks like a marble, but the modern shape is a little twist on that, that I think is more you."
Napier opts for white grout that feels fresh and modern, but there are so many ways to decorate with these tiles. A contrasting grout can pull the veining from the tile and emphasize the wavy lines. The arch shape feels Art Deco-inspired, which makes it a great choice for an elegant kitchen with a vintage feel. For example, you could choose an emerald green tile to make a bold statement. Of course, you could recreate the look with the exact tile Napier uses. If, however, you want a kitchen backsplash idea that's more budget-friendly and easier to install, you can achieve a similar look with the Art3d Arrowhead Design Tile Peel and Stick Tile.