Ditch Subway Tile Backsplash: Erin Napier's Alternative Is Perfect For Modern Homes

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Subway tile backsplashes are probably the most common type of backsplash around. However, while they make a safe and versatile choice, they're not the best option if you want a chic design that's on trend. If you're ready to ditch the basic subway tile for a stunning alternative, look to Erin Napier for inspiration. The HGTV star is an expert at choosing kitchen finishes, and in an episode of her "Home Town" series, she uses a beautiful marble tile with a curvy twist.

The tile in question was used in Season 8, Episode 3 of Home Town, where Napier and her husband Ben return to their old college to restore a faculty house. To make the kitchen feel fresh and modern for the young homeowners, she opts for a scallop effect marble tile, which gives the backsplash beautiful wave-like forms. "Isn't it pretty? It's because I was looking for something a little unusual and not just the normal,like, subway tile shape," Napier tells her installer in the episode. The specific tile Napier uses is FloridaTile's Alustra Arch Porcelain Tile in Imperial Gold. It has the hallmarks of a classic marble tile, but the arched, oblong shape means the tiles interlock to form a unique scallop pattern that's so on trend.