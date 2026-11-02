Turn An Empty Prescription Bottle Into A Genius Hideaway For Your Spare Key

Begin by removing the label from your empty prescription bottle, which is something you should do even if you were just tossing or recycling the container, and wash both the bottle and the rock. Once they're dry, squeeze glue onto the top of the lid, and then attach the rock (taking advantage of its flatter side). Leave it overnight to ensure it develops a strong bond before popping your spare key inside the bottle — whether it's for your front door, garage, or shed.

The next step is to find a good spot for your key. You'll want to hide the container underground while allowing the rock to sit unsuspiciously on top. Dig a small hole in your yard, garden, or in a potted plant. Once the bottle is in the hole, adjust the surrounding dirt so none of it is accidentally exposed. You could also cluster it with other rocks to make it even less noticeable. However, just make sure you don't forget which one is disguising your spare key!

If you're a fan of painted stones, why not make one specifically for this project? You could use Tfive Oil-Based Paint Markers to draw patterns or illustrations, and then follow the same steps as before. Keep it in a planter with other embellished rocks, and it'll look like a decoration rather than a spare key holder. Another option is to glue a different object to the cap. For example, you could attach a Nicunom Miniature Mushroom House to the top and hide the container in your fairy garden. Or, if you can't get enough of rustic beach decor, swap the rock for a large shell instead. Just always be careful when retrieving your key so the rock (or other object) doesn't come off.