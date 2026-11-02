Turn An Empty Prescription Bottle Into A Genius Hideaway For Your Spare Key
Whoops, you're locked out of the house again and could really use a key. Perhaps you misplaced yours, or you don't want to wake a sleeping household. Having a spare is an easy way to avoid these frustrating moments. But the question is, where do you keep it? Although many of us grew up with a spare key under the mat, it's probably not the best idea when it comes to burglar-proofing your home. One alternative is to grab an empty prescription bottle and a rock to create a brilliant hiding spot for it. After gluing the rock onto the bottle's lid, you can then nestle your creation into the ground so that only you (and the people you trust) know it's harboring a spare key.
Are you familiar with the old fake rock? It's the kind that has a secret compartment for hiding a key. This project has similarities, but with a few added benefits. First off, the rock is real, meaning it should blend in better than a plastic one. It's also a wallet-friendly solution since there's a good chance you already have the supplies. You'll just need an old prescription bottle, a rock large enough to cover its top, and a heavy-duty adhesive (like this Loctite Plastics Super Glue). Lastly, pull out some paint if you want to put your own creative twist on this DIY.
How to hide your spare key using an old prescription bottle
Begin by removing the label from your empty prescription bottle, which is something you should do even if you were just tossing or recycling the container, and wash both the bottle and the rock. Once they're dry, squeeze glue onto the top of the lid, and then attach the rock (taking advantage of its flatter side). Leave it overnight to ensure it develops a strong bond before popping your spare key inside the bottle — whether it's for your front door, garage, or shed.
The next step is to find a good spot for your key. You'll want to hide the container underground while allowing the rock to sit unsuspiciously on top. Dig a small hole in your yard, garden, or in a potted plant. Once the bottle is in the hole, adjust the surrounding dirt so none of it is accidentally exposed. You could also cluster it with other rocks to make it even less noticeable. However, just make sure you don't forget which one is disguising your spare key!
If you're a fan of painted stones, why not make one specifically for this project? You could use Tfive Oil-Based Paint Markers to draw patterns or illustrations, and then follow the same steps as before. Keep it in a planter with other embellished rocks, and it'll look like a decoration rather than a spare key holder. Another option is to glue a different object to the cap. For example, you could attach a Nicunom Miniature Mushroom House to the top and hide the container in your fairy garden. Or, if you can't get enough of rustic beach decor, swap the rock for a large shell instead. Just always be careful when retrieving your key so the rock (or other object) doesn't come off.