Turn 2 Dollar Tree Items Into The Cutest Lights Or Backyard Bird Feeder

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Sometimes proof of thoughtful outdoor design manifests in the tiny details, not the designer furniture and luxury landscaping. You might not think of the dollar store as a source for chic decor, but there, the potential for whimsy is hidden in plain sight. Using a Clear Round Glass Floral Bowl and Crafters Square Glass Accent Gems from Dollar Tree, content creator Jessica Lynn made an eclectic lantern that also works as a bird feeder.

Jessica uses the Starbond Medium Super Glue and Starbond Accelerator to assemble the piece. You can purchase SimpleGrout's Ready-to-Use Grout, similar to the formula in the video, at Home Depot. Don't get intimidated if you've never worked with the stuff before. It's premixed and more user-friendly than standard tile grout, given this is a small project.

If your vase doesn't have a top loop, use the super glue to secure a piece of twine around the glass, leaving enough material for hanging. One commenter noted that the project looked too heavy for twine because of the stones and grout, so you could attach a thin metal chain or wire for more strength. Using the same color gems throughout the globe will achieve a cohesive look, but there's no rule against color-blocking with different hues.