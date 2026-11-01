Turn 2 Dollar Tree Items Into The Cutest Lights Or Backyard Bird Feeder
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Sometimes proof of thoughtful outdoor design manifests in the tiny details, not the designer furniture and luxury landscaping. You might not think of the dollar store as a source for chic decor, but there, the potential for whimsy is hidden in plain sight. Using a Clear Round Glass Floral Bowl and Crafters Square Glass Accent Gems from Dollar Tree, content creator Jessica Lynn made an eclectic lantern that also works as a bird feeder.
Jessica uses the Starbond Medium Super Glue and Starbond Accelerator to assemble the piece. You can purchase SimpleGrout's Ready-to-Use Grout, similar to the formula in the video, at Home Depot. Don't get intimidated if you've never worked with the stuff before. It's premixed and more user-friendly than standard tile grout, given this is a small project.
If your vase doesn't have a top loop, use the super glue to secure a piece of twine around the glass, leaving enough material for hanging. One commenter noted that the project looked too heavy for twine because of the stones and grout, so you could attach a thin metal chain or wire for more strength. Using the same color gems throughout the globe will achieve a cohesive look, but there's no rule against color-blocking with different hues.
Transforming the round vase
Wipe off any dust or debris from the glass before you start. Add a drop of glue to the flat side of a gem and secure it to the glass, repeating until the entire vase is covered. This doesn't have to be perfect because the grout will fill any remaining gaps, but stick the gems as closely together as possible. Jessica sprays an accelerator to speed up the drying time, but this isn't essential if you aren't in a hurry.
When the vase surface is glammed up, lay down some newspaper for the next step. Spread the grout over the stones, making sure you completely cover all of the gaps, including around the vase's opening. Dampen the sponge and wipe away the excess, including the haze on the gems, to create a shiny surface. Premixed grout has additives that affect how it sets, so allow 24 to 72 hours for it to fully dry and cure in a well-ventilated environment. A coat of clear sealant will ensure the globe withstands the elements, but this project isn't limited to outdoor use.
A few more details to make this project shine
You could hang the finished globe in a kid's room as a nightlight, use it as a suncatcher in the kitchen, or as a way to display tiny houseplants. (If you're keeping this indoors, you can skip the sealant.) For the lantern version, Jessica uses battery-operated string lights that aren't weather-resistant, which is fine if you're displaying the globe inside. Otherwise, options like Tifor's Waterproof Mini Candles or Pjsbynch Tiny String Lights are designed for outdoor use. Just remember that solar lights need direct sun rays to charge, so make sure to position the panel accordingly.
In the case of using the project as a bird feeder, a few tricks will keep winged visitors happy and healthy. For starters, bird food isn't one-meal-fits-all. Do a bit of research to see which birds are native to your area and healthy seed options for them. It's also a good idea to hang it a few feet off the ground and away from windows to avoid head-on collisions from winged visitors.