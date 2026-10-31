He Upcycles Old Wood Pallets Into Perfect-Sized Patio Chairs With Charm

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Have you looked at wooden patio chair prices lately? They are not cheap! You might find a pair for around $100, but that really adds up if you hope to seat more than two people. Fortunately, if you know where to find some old wood pallets, you can upcycle them into perfectly sized patio chairs nearly for free and add charm to your patio without breaking the bank. A YouTube video by DIY with Andrew shows how simple it is to construct a patio chair with just one old wood pallet. And judging by the pile Andrew grabs his pallet from, he's planning to build a full set of charming patio chairs. While it's not a quick DIY, this project is not demanding and only requires a few tools.

You'll need a pry bar and hammer to disassemble the pallet and remove nails, a sander to smooth each board and make it look new, a tape measure and jigsaw to measure and cut slats to size, and a drill and wood screws for assembly. Assuming you have these basic tools on hand already, and you've been able to source free wood pallets, your only real cost is going to be 2-inch wood screws and sandpaper. If you have those too, congrats on your free patio chairs. Next, you might want to make a picnic table to go with them.