Transform Dollar Tree Bowls Into A Unique End Table With An Impressive DIY

To create your side table, start by mixing your concrete according to the instructions on the packaging, filling one of the bowls halfway with the wet mixture. A ready-mix concrete like this anchoring cement from Home Depot will work particularly well for this, as it sets very quickly. Set this bowl aside to cure — it will serve as the base for the rest of the table, preventing it from being too easily tipped over. Next, take the hot glue gun and apply a line of glue to the rim of one of the bowls, then place the rim of a second bowl on top and hold them together until the glue dries and the two bowls form a sphere. Repeat this process again with another two bowls, then glue the two bowl spheres together. By now, your cement should have set, and you can take another bowl and glue it to the top of the one filled with cement, creating a third sphere which will serve as the base of the table. Glue the two affixed spheres to this one, and then glue the base of the single remaining bowl to the topmost sphere.

Now that you have the base of your table, run a line of hot glue around the bottom of the plate, and attach it to the rim of the topmost bowl. Give the completed table structure plenty of time to dry before trying to move it. As the final step, take your chosen spray paint and thoroughly cover the surface of the table, applying multiple coats if necessary. Give your completed side table time to dry again, and then it's ready to be placed in its desired location and decorated with whatever accents you'd like. Try finishing off your project with a scented candle, potted plant, or small coffee table book for a sophisticated final look.