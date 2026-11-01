Make Hanging Curtains A Breeze With This Brilliant Paper Hack

Grab two sheets of paper and head to one upper corner of your window. Place the first sheet against the wall with its edge lined up with the top of the trim and overlap the second sheet, lining its edge up with the outside of the side trim. Tape the two sheets together, and they'll form a corner-shaped guide you can use on both sides of the window. Now hold your curtain rod bracket over the paper where you want it to sit. Once you're happy with the placement, mark the bracket's screw holes on the paper with a pencil and use the tip of a screw to make small holes through those marks in the paper.

Now here's the mind-blowing part. Flip the paper template over and line it up with the top and outside edges of the trim on the other side. Mark the wall through the holes with a pencil, then return the template to the first side and do the same there. Now you can install the brackets using the corresponding hardware and add your curtains to the rod. Take a step back to admire the project you managed without making it look like a woodpecker got loose inside the house.

This brilliant mounting hack will save you from guessing where to drill holes when hanging a group of photos or other wall decor, too. Trace a frame or shelf onto paper and mark where its hanging hardware will go, then tape the template to the wall. You can move the paper around until you like the arrangement before marking any holes. Save the templates for later so next time you're hanging up new decor, you don't have to create it all over again.