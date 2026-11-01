Make Hanging Curtains A Breeze With This Brilliant Paper Hack
Decorating a home is all fun and games until it's time to hang a curtain rod just right. Balancing a bracket against the wall and trying to make sure everything is even can bring out the worst side of even the most patient DIYer, not to mention the feeling when you finally look back and realize one side is 3 inches lower than the other.
Before you start putting unnecessary holes in the wall, a couple of sheets of paper could make all the difference. Instagram creator @stephanieboothhome shared an easy curtain trick using paper to make a simple template that is, dare we say, life-changing. The paper helps transfer the bracket placement from one side of the window to the other, using the window trim as a guide so you don't have to keep guessing where the second bracket belongs. It's especially handy when there's no one around to help, or when you'd rather tackle it yourself and take all the credit.
For this DIY, all you'll need is a curtain rod, mounting hardware, two sheets of paper, tape, a pencil, a drill, and wall anchors if you aren't fastening into studs. It's a good idea to have a level and measuring tape nearby, too, just to double-check your work.
Make your paper template and hang the rod
Grab two sheets of paper and head to one upper corner of your window. Place the first sheet against the wall with its edge lined up with the top of the trim and overlap the second sheet, lining its edge up with the outside of the side trim. Tape the two sheets together, and they'll form a corner-shaped guide you can use on both sides of the window. Now hold your curtain rod bracket over the paper where you want it to sit. Once you're happy with the placement, mark the bracket's screw holes on the paper with a pencil and use the tip of a screw to make small holes through those marks in the paper.
Now here's the mind-blowing part. Flip the paper template over and line it up with the top and outside edges of the trim on the other side. Mark the wall through the holes with a pencil, then return the template to the first side and do the same there. Now you can install the brackets using the corresponding hardware and add your curtains to the rod. Take a step back to admire the project you managed without making it look like a woodpecker got loose inside the house.
This brilliant mounting hack will save you from guessing where to drill holes when hanging a group of photos or other wall decor, too. Trace a frame or shelf onto paper and mark where its hanging hardware will go, then tape the template to the wall. You can move the paper around until you like the arrangement before marking any holes. Save the templates for later so next time you're hanging up new decor, you don't have to create it all over again.