Turn An Old Lampshade Into A Gorgeous Centerpiece For Table Decor On A Budget

Looking for a simple yet effective means of sprucing up your dining room or living room decor? A new centerpiece for your dining table or coffee table might be just what you're after. These ornamental items can create a new focal point, add some seasonal personality to your space, and make a meal feel more like an elegant experience, rather than an everyday one. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and when you buy them from a home goods store, a wide range of prices, too. Luckily, you can DIY an especially neat-looking one yourself with the wire frame of an old lampshade. FactoryDirectCraft on YouTube has a short video detailing exactly how this works. The creator wraps the vertical pieces of the frame with faux plants, and the circular base with a small wreath, and then puts everything on top of a decorative stone bowl.

The style of this DIY centerpiece will depend significantly on the faux branches, stems, and wreath that you pick. In any case, the former two need to be reasonably flexible, so that you can wrap them around the lampshade frame. You may want a strong glue, such as a roughly 4-ounce tube of E6000 craft adhesive on Amazon for around $9, for holding them in place. FactoryDirectCraft also puts smooth river rocks and a couple of candles inside their bowl. However, you should either skip the candles or opt for battery-powered ones so that you don't end up creating a fire hazard. Your finished centerpiece should blend right in with many of the stunning dining room trends taking over 2026.