Turn An Old Lampshade Into A Gorgeous Centerpiece For Table Decor On A Budget
Looking for a simple yet effective means of sprucing up your dining room or living room decor? A new centerpiece for your dining table or coffee table might be just what you're after. These ornamental items can create a new focal point, add some seasonal personality to your space, and make a meal feel more like an elegant experience, rather than an everyday one. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and when you buy them from a home goods store, a wide range of prices, too. Luckily, you can DIY an especially neat-looking one yourself with the wire frame of an old lampshade. FactoryDirectCraft on YouTube has a short video detailing exactly how this works. The creator wraps the vertical pieces of the frame with faux plants, and the circular base with a small wreath, and then puts everything on top of a decorative stone bowl.
The style of this DIY centerpiece will depend significantly on the faux branches, stems, and wreath that you pick. In any case, the former two need to be reasonably flexible, so that you can wrap them around the lampshade frame. You may want a strong glue, such as a roughly 4-ounce tube of E6000 craft adhesive on Amazon for around $9, for holding them in place. FactoryDirectCraft also puts smooth river rocks and a couple of candles inside their bowl. However, you should either skip the candles or opt for battery-powered ones so that you don't end up creating a fire hazard. Your finished centerpiece should blend right in with many of the stunning dining room trends taking over 2026.
Tips for making a table centerpiece using a lampshade
If the color of your lampshade frame isn't to your liking, you might want to begin this project by spray painting it. Make sure the paint and primer you choose sticks to metal. A product like the 11-ounce can of Rust-Oleum All Surface Metallic Spray Paint, for example, should do the trick, available on Amazon for around $13. Next, wrap your branches and stems around your lampshade's vertical frame wires, as well as its circular top. If you're using an adhesive like E6000 that emits fumes for this step, make sure to air out your project and let it cure completely before bringing it anywhere near your dining table. Next, fit your wreath around the base of the lampshade frame. Then, put the completed frame on top of a large bowl with decorative river rocks in it. The diameter of the frame should be slightly wider than the diameter of the bowl, so that when you fit the former over the top of the latter, you get a more seamless look.
There are a couple of simple ways to make this DIY project a seasonal one. One option is to wrap the lampshade with autumn leaf garland — you'll end up with rustic fall decor that is the definition of cozy. Faux holiday stems, complete with red berries and touches of frost, are perfect for winter. If you decide that this table centerpiece is just a bit too tall for your arrangement, you may find that there are lots of other chic dining room table centerpieces that may be hiding around your house.