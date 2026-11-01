Fill Your Old Glass Jars With Clothespins To Add A Rustic Touch To Your Home

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Some of the best decorating ideas don't have to involve full DIY projects. For this one, all you'll have to do is take an old glass jar, fill it with wooden clothespins, and place it on a shelf. Just like that, you've added a charming rustic touch to your home in about 30 seconds. It can make a unique decor piece in the living room or even bring vintage character to an otherwise modern laundry room.

While new clothespins can work in a pinch, they tend to be pale and a little too sleek in appearance. The weathered look of vintage pins is what really makes the finished product. Fortunately, vintage clothespins are both inexpensive and relatively easy to come by. On Etsy, bundles are often available for under $13 and come in a variety of styles. You'll find rounded ones, like the gomerspile Vintage Group of 30 Clothespins with a Wire Banding, as well as older pegs without metal wire hinges. In fact, this style is distinctive of the 1950s, so keep an eye out for these rounded tops as a key indicator of vintage clothespins.