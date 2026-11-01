Fill Your Old Glass Jars With Clothespins To Add A Rustic Touch To Your Home
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Some of the best decorating ideas don't have to involve full DIY projects. For this one, all you'll have to do is take an old glass jar, fill it with wooden clothespins, and place it on a shelf. Just like that, you've added a charming rustic touch to your home in about 30 seconds. It can make a unique decor piece in the living room or even bring vintage character to an otherwise modern laundry room.
While new clothespins can work in a pinch, they tend to be pale and a little too sleek in appearance. The weathered look of vintage pins is what really makes the finished product. Fortunately, vintage clothespins are both inexpensive and relatively easy to come by. On Etsy, bundles are often available for under $13 and come in a variety of styles. You'll find rounded ones, like the gomerspile Vintage Group of 30 Clothespins with a Wire Banding, as well as older pegs without metal wire hinges. In fact, this style is distinctive of the 1950s, so keep an eye out for these rounded tops as a key indicator of vintage clothespins.
Assembling and styling your vintage clothespin jar
Other than the vintage clothespins, you'll obviously need a jar. Any clear glass jar with a wide mouth will do, and you'll likely be able to source them at estate sales or thrift stores if you don't already have one. Just note that the display will look even more eye-catching if you can find an old-fashioned one. Consider using an old Mason jar in a rare color or one with metal handles. Even a simple glass jar with a rusty metal lid can add to the overall effect.
Once you've got your supplies, the decor idea is pretty self-explanatory (simply drop the clothespins into the jar). That said, you can also paint the jar with translucent glass spray paint to add a bit of color without obscuring the clothespins. If you go this route, be sure to clean the jar beforehand to remove any debris and apply the paint in thin, even coats. Another idea is to stick a chalkboard sticker on the front to create a cute label. Even if you're only using the jar to store clothespins, you can always write playful messages to your housemates. Last but not least, set it beside other cozy trinkets, like a vintage laundry room sign, a wicker towel basket, or a wooden bowl, to complete the rustic look.