Is It Worth Buying Used Riding Lawn Mowers? Here's What To Know

A riding lawn mower for a fraction of its original price? Sounds amazing, right? After all, riding lawn mowers are expensive machines, with some models costing as much as $20,000. The price tag often pushes people into considering buying a used riding lawn mower. But is it worth it? Short answer: It can be, especially if you know what you are getting. You need to make sure that the used riding lawn mower you are interested in does not just look good on the outside. It needs to have properly functioning parts, too.

When buying a used one, make sure you understand how long riding lawn mowers usually last. This will help you avoid buying something that is already at the end of its life. Even if you are getting a newer model, make sure to check how many hours it has been used. While each model might be a little different, a general rule is that a riding lawn mower that has been used for more than 500 hours may need a significant amount of maintenance to function properly.

You can easily check how many hours a riding lawn mower has been used by checking its hour meter. Most models have one. If, however, the used riding lawn mower you are getting does not have an hour meter, you will need to be more vigilant and understand what questions you need to ask the previous owner so that you can avoid getting something that might not last long.