Is It Worth Buying Used Riding Lawn Mowers? Here's What To Know
A riding lawn mower for a fraction of its original price? Sounds amazing, right? After all, riding lawn mowers are expensive machines, with some models costing as much as $20,000. The price tag often pushes people into considering buying a used riding lawn mower. But is it worth it? Short answer: It can be, especially if you know what you are getting. You need to make sure that the used riding lawn mower you are interested in does not just look good on the outside. It needs to have properly functioning parts, too.
When buying a used one, make sure you understand how long riding lawn mowers usually last. This will help you avoid buying something that is already at the end of its life. Even if you are getting a newer model, make sure to check how many hours it has been used. While each model might be a little different, a general rule is that a riding lawn mower that has been used for more than 500 hours may need a significant amount of maintenance to function properly.
You can easily check how many hours a riding lawn mower has been used by checking its hour meter. Most models have one. If, however, the used riding lawn mower you are getting does not have an hour meter, you will need to be more vigilant and understand what questions you need to ask the previous owner so that you can avoid getting something that might not last long.
Consider this when buying used riding lawn mowers
Here are a few things and questions you must ask the seller before you buy a used riding lawn mower: How old is it? Why are you selling it? Has it needed any major repairs, and does the seller has proper maintenance records? If you are purchasing a battery riding lawn mower, make sure to ask about its battery health. Other than that, do some research and see if the replacement parts for the riding lawn mower you are buying are still available. If not, avoid it. Otherwise, if some part fails, you might struggle to keep the machine running.
Give the used riding lawn mower a good inspection, too. A few scratches and marks are fine, but if the body of the riding lawn mower is heavily rusted or cracked along with severely damaged blades, it might not be worth buying it. Similarly, check the tires as well. See if they have any cracks. Other than that, take a look under the hood for oil leaks, loose wires, and other signs of damage, and consider how much it will cost to repair those before buying the used riding lawn mower.
Most importantly, take the riding lawn mower for a drive. See if the engine starts when it is cold, and if it makes any weird noise or runs smoothly without any extreme vibrations or smoke. You must make sure that all of its parts are working. Better yet, get an opinion from a professional; and, before buying, consider if a riding lawn mower is even the best type of lawn mower for your property and if you even need one.