Skip Basic Plastic Shower Curtains: A Cuter Way To Add Privacy With Cottagecore Vibes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you want a home that feels like a whimsical cottage, there's no place for a plain, plastic shower curtain — it really disrupts the aesthetic. You might put a lot of thought into decorating a cottagecore living room or cottagecore bedroom, so don't skip over the bathroom. Here, one of the easiest ways to lean into the style is with your shower curtain. It's an easy, renter-friendly swap that can add a substantial panel of texture and pattern to a bathroom. The Xoguibo Floral Farmhouse Shower Curtain, available on Amazon, has a delicate flowery pattern that complements cottagecore style.
Cottagecore homes are inspired by the aesthetics of quaint, countryside cottages. The style really picked up in the 2020s and has experienced some staying power with the revival of traditional decor. Vintage elements, natural materials, and handmade items are popular, as well as floral, toile, gingham, and nature-inspired patterns.
In particular, small floral patterns are popular in this style, compared to the larger or geometric floral prints you might see in boho or mod styling, for example. This Xoguibo shower curtain has the kind of small and dainty floral pattern that suits homes looking to add a bit of cozy whimsy to all spaces. It's also available in multiple designs and colors, all rather subdued and delicate-looking, which works nicely with the organic feel of cottagecore styling.
Choose a curtain with soft, organic texture and a dainty pattern for a cottage bathroom
Most of the floral patterns are printed on an off-white base. This color feels more homey and lived-in compared to crisp white. It also better suits the earthy tones common in cottagecore homes. Pattern mixing is also popular in this decor style (even encouraged, since it gives more of a collected look). Choosing one or two connecting colors between items can help patterns look more cohesive together. For example, the Dexi Boho Floral Bathroom Rug and SincereLuxe Green Ceramic Flower Vase are two accessories, both available on Amazon, that can work in a cottagecore bathroom. They have beige and green tones that will nicely suit the colors of the Xoguibo shower curtain.
This shower curtain is made of a blended material that's 85% polyester and 15% linen. Reviewers say the combination makes a difference: The linen adds texture to make it look more luxurious than a fully polyester curtain. It strikes a resemblance to fully linen shower curtains, but for at least half the price. This blended curtain is available in a few sizes from a stall-size to extra-long, ranging in price from around $22 to $30, depending on the size and design option.
Many reviews agree it gave their bathroom the romantic and pastoral look they were going for. Some used it for cottage-inspired bathrooms, but it's just as nice in farmhouse or rustic homes — pretty much any style where you might incorporate grandma chic elements. There are reviews that state the fabric is thinner than expected, which is something to keep in mind. Most buyers felt the product was a worthwhile buy, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall from over 300 reviews, with many complimenting the pattern and texture. Compared to a plain shower curtain, this alternative is a lot more cozy and can tie together the look of a cottage bathroom.