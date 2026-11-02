Skip Basic Plastic Shower Curtains: A Cuter Way To Add Privacy With Cottagecore Vibes

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If you want a home that feels like a whimsical cottage, there's no place for a plain, plastic shower curtain — it really disrupts the aesthetic. You might put a lot of thought into decorating a cottagecore living room or cottagecore bedroom, so don't skip over the bathroom. Here, one of the easiest ways to lean into the style is with your shower curtain. It's an easy, renter-friendly swap that can add a substantial panel of texture and pattern to a bathroom. The Xoguibo Floral Farmhouse Shower Curtain, available on Amazon, has a delicate flowery pattern that complements cottagecore style.

Cottagecore homes are inspired by the aesthetics of quaint, countryside cottages. The style really picked up in the 2020s and has experienced some staying power with the revival of traditional decor. Vintage elements, natural materials, and handmade items are popular, as well as floral, toile, gingham, and nature-inspired patterns.

In particular, small floral patterns are popular in this style, compared to the larger or geometric floral prints you might see in boho or mod styling, for example. This Xoguibo shower curtain has the kind of small and dainty floral pattern that suits homes looking to add a bit of cozy whimsy to all spaces. It's also available in multiple designs and colors, all rather subdued and delicate-looking, which works nicely with the organic feel of cottagecore styling.