How Long Does Gas In Your Grill Tank Last Before It Goes Bad?

Does propane go bad? This is one question that may likely be at the top of your mind when getting your gas grill out of storage for the first time in a while or if you're planning to store it with leftover gas. If you're wondering (and maybe worrying) about how long the gas inside your grill should last before expiring, there's no need to worry. While other types of fuels, such as gasoline, will degrade as they sit inside a tank, propane never goes bad. Over time, the gas inside your grill won't become less viable, change chemically, or expire. You can use the same propane year after year. However, the tank holding it isn't made to last forever.

Depending on where you live, laws typically dictate how long a propane cylinder can be used. In the United States, the type of propane tanks used for gas grills are typically okay to use for 10 or 12 years (depending on your specific cylinder). However, if your grill's gas tank is still in good condition after the expiry date, expired tanks can be inspected and recertified to be used for about another five years.

Even if your propane tank is nowhere near 12 years old, there are other indicators that the container has gone bad. Never use or refill propane tanks that have cracks, dents, or other damage, such as a missing collar or harm to the valve. These are signs you'll need to replace the propane cylinder, and a lot of rust or corrosion can also indicate that the tank is unsafe to use. Keep in mind that perceiving an egg-like odor signals that your cylinder is likely leaking propane gas and you should take adequate precautions.