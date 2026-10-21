How Long Does Gas In Your Grill Tank Last Before It Goes Bad?
Does propane go bad? This is one question that may likely be at the top of your mind when getting your gas grill out of storage for the first time in a while or if you're planning to store it with leftover gas. If you're wondering (and maybe worrying) about how long the gas inside your grill should last before expiring, there's no need to worry. While other types of fuels, such as gasoline, will degrade as they sit inside a tank, propane never goes bad. Over time, the gas inside your grill won't become less viable, change chemically, or expire. You can use the same propane year after year. However, the tank holding it isn't made to last forever.
Depending on where you live, laws typically dictate how long a propane cylinder can be used. In the United States, the type of propane tanks used for gas grills are typically okay to use for 10 or 12 years (depending on your specific cylinder). However, if your grill's gas tank is still in good condition after the expiry date, expired tanks can be inspected and recertified to be used for about another five years.
Even if your propane tank is nowhere near 12 years old, there are other indicators that the container has gone bad. Never use or refill propane tanks that have cracks, dents, or other damage, such as a missing collar or harm to the valve. These are signs you'll need to replace the propane cylinder, and a lot of rust or corrosion can also indicate that the tank is unsafe to use. Keep in mind that perceiving an egg-like odor signals that your cylinder is likely leaking propane gas and you should take adequate precautions.
How to determine your propane tank's expiration date
With grill gas tanks lasting for so many years, you might not remember how old your cylinder is. Thankfully, it's easy to figure out exactly when the tank was made. If you're worried the cylinder is too old or worn out, disconnect your propane tank from your grill and look for the manufacturer's date.
Around the neck or collar of the propane tank, you'll find a set of four numbers stamped into the metal. The first two indicate the month, while the last two tell you the year that the cylinder was manufactured. Adding 10 or 12 to the year will let you know when the tank officially expires. After this date, suppliers may refuse to refill your cylinder.
If the tank doesn't seem to have any damage, you can take it to be re-certified. However, this costs a fee and it may be more convenient and cost effective to get a new one. When you're ready to dispose of your old propane tank in a safe way, consider exchanging your old cylinder. Some places will take your old, empty tank, and trade it for one that's filled and up to date. Expired or damaged propane tanks have the potential to explode or cause fires, making it crucial to check the date and dispose of old cylinders properly.