How To Dispose Of An Old Propane Tank (The Safe Way)

Your propane tank is empty after a summer full of barbecues and picnics. Time to toss it in the trash, right? Not so fast — even when empty, a propane tank doesn't belong in the garbage bin. It doesn't even belong in your curbside recycling bin. The best place to bring your empty propane tank is back to where you bought it in the first place, as the companies that provide propane typically have recycling or exchange programs. They'll handle safe disposal for you when there's no more propane coming out of the tank, and you can pick up a new one for the next round of outdoor fun.

So, why can't you chuck an empty tank in the bin? Propane tanks are under pressure, and can explode if exposed to heat or handled improperly. There's also the risk of the tank leaking if disposed of in your regular trash or recycling. When you bring your old propane tank to an exchange or recycling program, it goes to a facility where trained professionals ensure the tank is entirely empty. They then remove the valve and puncture the tank so it can't leak or explode when the material is recycled.

While it does involve an extra step — going back to the place of purchase or finding an exchange location near you — knowing how to dispose of your garbage properly is key to protecting yourself, your family, and everyone else. As you transport your empty tank back for recycling, be sure to follow a few safety tips, too. Keep the tank upright during the trip and make the drop off the first stop on your to-do list.