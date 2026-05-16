The Big Mistake You Should Never Make When Storing Propane Tanks At Home

It's probably surprising that one of the simplest ways for a propane tank to start a fire, or even explode, doesn't usually happen indoors and doesn't involve a leak. In fact, it arises when the tank is behaving exactly as it should. When a propane tank gets over-pressurized, a safety mechanism kicks in and vents the gaseous propane until the pressure returns to normal. That vented gas can interact unpleasantly with sources of heat, sparks, and flame. And one of the most likely ways to cause a tank to build up too much pressure is to store it in direct sunlight.

If you've ever grabbed the business end of a garden trowel, touched a steering wheel, or helped a kid down a slide on a sunny summer day, you know what direct sunlight can do. Meteorologists will occasionally make a show of walking around with an infrared thermometer to show you that things get hot enough in the sun to burn you, but it actually takes a lot less to cause a propane tank's safety valve to release gas. Normally we think of inadvertent releases of propane as the result of a tank rupture — what a Journal of Hazardous Materials study euphemistically calls an "abrupt tank unsealing." The study found that the risk isn't usually a failure of the tank, which would require temperatures above 1800 degrees. But direct sunlight is capable of heating tanks to a much lower temperature that can, nonetheless, cause a very dangerous situation.