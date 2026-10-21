Scrap Bulky Shelves: Store Towels With This Modern-Style Alternative
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Soft, fluffy towels feel luxurious, but if you're tight on space, they're a hassle to store. In bathrooms that hardly have room for shelves (let alone a linen cabinet), towels can feel like a space hog. If you're working with a tiny room, or just looking for alternative towel storage ideas, consider using coat hooks. In homes with modern styling, the Homeforia Coat Hooks are a fashionable choice to consider.
First, why choose hooks instead of bathroom shelves, or even a towel bar? Hooks are arguably the most space-saving way to store towels. They don't jut out from the wall as far as shelves and take up less wall space than towel bars. You can choose your own layout, placing several hooks near each other, including in tight spaces that can't fit a shelf, like behind doors. A sturdy enough hook will hold at least one towel while taking up minimal wall space. The capacity of shelves and bars depends on their width and depth, and they take up a rather large area comparatively. In short, hooks are a space-saving choice for very cramped bathrooms. Even so, they're not for everyone.
When it comes to storage, hooks are suitable for small storage needs. If you're a large family with tons of towels, a wall covered in hooks can look disorganized. In this case, you're better off having a linen cabinet in another room. But if you only have a handful of towels, hooks are a great way to store them on the wall in a small modern bathroom – without the bulk of extra shelves or cabinets. The Homeforia Coat Hooks are a sturdy and design-forward option, so they look nice without towels too.
Homeforia Coat Hooks are a modern, minimalist option for towel storage
Besides saving space, towel hooks in a bathroom look more modern, minimalist, and pared down. This hook in particular suits modern spaces because of its design. While technically a coat hook, the Homeforia Hook is perfectly suited for towels too, holding up to 25 pounds per hook. An angular silhouette gives this product a modern look. It can lean a bit rustic or industrial too, with a triangular walnut wood base plus a rectangular, black metal hook piece. For lighter bathroom palettes, there's a beechwood base option with a white metal hook, as well as a white wood base with a glitzy gold hook. The natural wood options can suit warm minimalist bathrooms nicely, offering a relaxed way to hold towels. This casual touch is one way to prevent a bathroom from looking overly sterile (a modern bathroom trend everyone secretly hates).
On Amazon, this product has a 4.7-star rating from over 1,600 reviews. Critical reviews often have to do with the hook size, saying it was smaller than expected. They measure 4.25 inches tall by 1.25 inches wide by 1.5 inches deep. This might be small for some uses, like hanging really bulky coats, but it's well-suited for towel storage. Positive reviews compliment the style and sturdiness of these hooks. Some even mention using them in the bathroom, with one commenter saying, "I love how they add a clean, Scandinavian touch to my entryway and bathroom. They look minimalist but warm at the same time, and they instantly elevate the space. The craftsmanship is excellent — you can tell real care went into the design and materials." A few reviewers agree the real wood material is a nice touch.