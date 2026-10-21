Scrap Bulky Shelves: Store Towels With This Modern-Style Alternative

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Soft, fluffy towels feel luxurious, but if you're tight on space, they're a hassle to store. In bathrooms that hardly have room for shelves (let alone a linen cabinet), towels can feel like a space hog. If you're working with a tiny room, or just looking for alternative towel storage ideas, consider using coat hooks. In homes with modern styling, the Homeforia Coat Hooks are a fashionable choice to consider.

First, why choose hooks instead of bathroom shelves, or even a towel bar? Hooks are arguably the most space-saving way to store towels. They don't jut out from the wall as far as shelves and take up less wall space than towel bars. You can choose your own layout, placing several hooks near each other, including in tight spaces that can't fit a shelf, like behind doors. A sturdy enough hook will hold at least one towel while taking up minimal wall space. The capacity of shelves and bars depends on their width and depth, and they take up a rather large area comparatively. In short, hooks are a space-saving choice for very cramped bathrooms. Even so, they're not for everyone.

When it comes to storage, hooks are suitable for small storage needs. If you're a large family with tons of towels, a wall covered in hooks can look disorganized. In this case, you're better off having a linen cabinet in another room. But if you only have a handful of towels, hooks are a great way to store them on the wall in a small modern bathroom – without the bulk of extra shelves or cabinets. The Homeforia Coat Hooks are a sturdy and design-forward option, so they look nice without towels too.